Both Newcastle United and AC Milan can qualify for the Champions League knockout stages at St James’ Park tonight during Matchday 6 of the Champions League. Dubbed the ‘group of death’ when the draw was made back in August, Group F has delivered all the drama that it promised on paper and the fates of all four teams can still be decided this evening.

For Newcastle United the task is simple, they must beat Milan to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout round for the first time in their history. The Magpies have progressed from the group-stage in previous Champions League campaigns, however, that progress only saw them enter a second-round group-stage.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

In order to qualify for the Round of 16, United must defeat AC Milan and hope that PSG fail to beat Borussia Dortmund in Germany. A win for the Ligue 1 side at Signal Iduna Park means they will finish top of the group and Newcastle will be unable to progress.

A defeat or draw against an already qualified Dortmund would open the door for Newcastle to make it out of the group, however, Milan will also be keenly watching events out in Germany. Unlike Newcastle who would still qualify if they win and PSG draw, Milan’s head-to-head record against Luis Enrique’s side means only a win for them at St James’ Park and a PSG defeat would see them qualify for the Round of 16.

Only Dortmund have guaranteed their passage to the knockout rounds, however, they are yet to seal top spot, and thus a more favourable draw in the next round and a guaranteed home match in the second-leg. Dortmund simply have to avoid defeat against PSG to top the group.