Newcastle United are already making plans ahead of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United remain focused on their attempts to secure a return to European football - but the Magpies will also have one eye on their attempts to boost Eddie Howe’s squad during the summer transfer window.

After a relatively quiet January, where the transfer business was geared towards outgoing deals that included Miguel Almiron’s return to Atlanta United, there is now a determination to make the most of an improved financial picture during the close-season. The departures of Almiron and defender Lloyd Kelly have boosted the Magpies coffers and aided them in their ongoing battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. In Howe’s own words, the outgoing business means ‘the future looks a little brighter’ from a financial point of view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the loan deal that allowed Kelly to join Serie A giants was confirmed, the United boss said: “I said right at the start in the build-up to the window, that it was not a case really of looking at incoming – it was a case of trying to manage outgoings really and trying to not weaken the squad to a point where the team’s affected. But we also future plan and make sure that we control everything in terms of our PSR level, so I think we’ve done that. I think it’s been successful in that regard. I think the two sales – the two players go with our best wishes, they’re two great lads. The squad is lighter in numbers but high in quality so I think for us managing injuries, etc will be a big part of what we do now in this part of the season coming up. There’s still no reason why we can’t be successful but yeah, hopefully the future looks a little bit brighter.”

Who could Newcastle United target in the summer transfer window?

The Magpies seem certain to require a new goalkeeper as Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie and John Ruddy are all out of contract at the end of the season. The departure of Kelly, who will join Juventus on a permanent deal at the end of the campaign, means another centre-back will be on the agenda and reinforcing Howe’s attacking ranks will be a priority as Callum Wilson is out on contract this summer. However, one key area that is one of the few not have been upgraded during the PIF-led consortium’s ownership of the Magpies is on the right-hand side of United’s attacking trio.

The departure of Almiron has meant Jacob Murphy is likely to remain in that role for the remainder of the season - although Will Osula has shown flashes of his potential when he has featured in a wide position and could feature more prominently between now and the end of the season. Once the summer transfer window is open for a business, United will surely look to bring in a winger - and strong links with Celtic’s Nicolas Kuhn and Malaga youngster Antonio Cordero would seem to hint that Magpies hierarchy are already making progress.

Why would Newcastle United want to sign Celtic star Nicolas Kuhn?

After joining the Scottish giants from Rapid Vienna last January, the former Germany Under-20 international had a relatively slow start to life at Celtic Park. Kuhn scored three goals and provided three assists as Brendan Rodgers’ side claimed a league and cup double - but he has really come to the fore during his first full season with the Hoops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicolas Kuhn is a top target for Brighton and Brentford, according to reports. | Getty Images

After scoring in Celtic’s heartbreaking Champions League play-off round defeat against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, Kuhn has now scored 18 goals and provided 12 assists in 37 appearances in all competitions this season and lifted more silverware after his side saw off fierce rivals Rangers in the final of the Viaplay Cup in December. Kuhn’s pace and trickery, not to mention his improving end product, mean he could well be a shrewd addition if the Magpies can persuade Celtic to sell this summer.

What has been said about Nicolas Kuhn’s future and speculation over a move away from Celtic?

In truth, not a lot. The German winger still has four years left on his current deal and that means any deal would be costly. Speaking about Kuhn’s development last month, Rodgers said: “Nicolas is a player who’s improving, and he has still got more improvement for me. That needs to come from where he was at when he first came in to now. He’s been a consistent performer, so I’m really pleased about that. And you get a bang in the nose in a big game. Get on with it. And he did that — very good.”

Why would Newcastle United want to sign Malaga youngster Antonio Cordero?

Although the Magpies are keen to bolster their academy ranks during the summer transfer window, there is a belief Cordero’s experience at first-team level with Malaga would mean he could play some part in Eddie Howe’s senior squad if he made the move to Tyneside. The Spain Under-19 international is rapidly closing in on a half-century of senior appearances for Malaga and his performances have reportedly captured the attention on Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Getty Images for DFB

With four goals and six assists in 25 appearances in Spain’s second tier this season, Cordero is viewed as one of the hottest young prospects across the country and will be available on a free transfer when his Malaga contract comes to an end this summer. With an ability to play out wide or in the ‘number ten’ position, this feels very much like a similar deal to the one that saw Ayoze Perez join Newcastle from Tenerife 11 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has been said about Antonio Cordero’s future at Malaga?

As reported by La Opinion Malaga earlier this week, Malaga sporting director Loren Juarros said of negotiations over a new deal for the young winger: “I don't talk about Cordero. I'm never going to talk about players and situations when there are negotiations. I work to bring all these situations to a successful conclusion, but what I think I have to keep to myself so that it doesn't interfere with everything else. It's not good for things to be broadcast. I talk to the lads every day, if I have to talk about something I tell them or their representatives.”