The Newcastle United match-winner who can upset Carabao Cup final odds

Erik ten Hag’s side, still in four competitions, are on an incredible run of form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the club goes into Sunday’s game at Wembley buoyed by a two-legged Europa League win over Barcelona, though, worryingly for Ten Hag, striker Marcus Rashford was forced off with an injury late in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the plus side, Howe has Bruno Guimaraes back from suspension – and the midfielder, unquestionably, is a match-winner.

Despite the frustration of recent results, Newcastle fans should be heartened by one thing – the resilience of their team. Howe’s side have only been beaten by Liverpool in the league so far this season, and even when they went down to 10 men last Saturday, they were competitive.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is back from suspension.

I’m not going to predict the result of the final – anything can happen over 90 or 120 minutes, and I don't want to tempt fate – but it’ll almost certainly be a close, keenly-contested game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle have been fiercely competitive week in, week out so far this season – and they can certainly upset the odds.