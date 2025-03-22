Newcastle United’s squad could be transformed during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies have had to endure a frustrating time in the transfer market over the last 18 months or so with the Premier League’s financial rules severely limiting what they are able to spend on new players. Upping their revenues is a necessity if they are able to spend more money.

One of the most lucrative ways of doing this would be to sell players - but that comes with a caveat of ensuring they do not destabilise what Eddie Howe is building on the pitch. They also face some big decisions on which players to release from their contracts this summer to free up room in their wage bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take a look at the six players that are set to leave Newcastle United this season as it stands and five others that could be sold when the summer transfer window opens:

Newcastle United players set to leave - as it stands

Jamaal Lascelles

The sight of Lascelles holding aloft the Carabao Cup trophy alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier could bring a tear to even the most hardened of Newcastle United fans. For almost a decade, Lascelles has been the heartbeat of the club and has bridged the gap between the old and new eras like few have been able to do.

However, the fact remains that his current contract expires at the end of the season and so, unless that changes, he will leave this summer as a free agent. Lascelles will likely have very limited game time before the end of the campaign as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

Callum Wilson

49 goals in five seasons at Newcastle United mean that Wilson will be remembered as one of the club’s great strikers. However, injury issues have prevented him from rocketing that tally and putting up numbers that Alexander Isak has managed during his three years on Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Losing Wilson on a free transfer this summer is far from ideal, but when all factors are considered, it seems like one that Newcastle United will reluctantly sanction as they search for his replacement.

Fabian Schar

Like the previous two entries in this list, Schar is also out of contract at the end of the season. However, the 33-year-old is someone that they will be desperate to keep hold of and reports have suggested that they are in talks with him to extend his stay at the club.

Schar may not be the first-team regular he has been throughout Howe’s time on Tyneside when next season comes around, but his influence in the team cannot be underestimated and the Magpies will find it very difficult to replace his skillset, even if they do bring in a new and shiny big-money defender this summer. It is hoped that Schar will continue his journey on Tyneside, but unless there is movement on a new deal in the coming months, he will leave on a free transfer.

Mark Gillespie and John Ruddy

Both Gillespie and Ruddy were amongst the celebrations at Wembley on Sunday, although neither have a guaranteed future at the club. Neither of them have featured this season and whilst they are good characters on the training pitch, it’s likely that they will be released this summer or given a one-year extension at most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamal Lewis

Lewis returned to Tyneside after injury cut-short his loan move at Sao Paulo in Brazil. It’s likely that the Northern Ireland international will be released this summer at the end of his current contract.

Newcastle United players that could be sold this summer

Sean Longstaff

Longstaff has seen his position in Howe’s pecking order slip in recent months, with Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton his preferred starting trio plus Joe Willock and Lewis Miley as options off the bench. Longstaff is also in a curious position in which his sale would allow the Magpies to record any money received as ‘pure profit’ on their PSR calculations - something that would allow them to stretch the money they receive for him further than if they were to sell a non-home grown player.

The 27-year-old will enter the summer window with just over a year left on his current contract meaning that if he doesn’t renew, then he could leave the club on a free transfer in 2026. That is an eventuality the club must avoid if they are to continue being ahead of the PSR curve.

Matt Targett

Targett’s minutes have been limited this season, with the former Aston Villa man now seeing Tino Livramento being deployed out of position at left-back ahead of him. Targett has been really unfortunate with injuries and the form of players ahead of him during his time on Tyneside, but this summer seems like being the end of a frustrating three years for him at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Dubravka or Nick Pope

Newcastle have been heavily-linked with signing a goalkeeper this summer with James Trafford chief among the names potentially being eyed by the Magpies. If they do bring in Trafford, or another goalkeeper, then it’s likely that one of Dubravka or Pope is allowed to leave the club.

Neither will be too content at playing second or even third fiddle, but Howe may be keen to keep one of them around for their vast experience. Interest from Saudi Arabia saw Dubravka almost leave in January, whilst Pope, at 32, still has a couple of years left as a top-level keeper and there’s no doubt that both would generate interest if the club look to sell.

Odysseas Vlachodimos

Vlachodimos has played just 45 minutes of football this season - with his main impact at the club being one that ensured they didn’t fall foul of PSR last summer and receive a points deduction. The Greek international has a wealth of experience in Europe and will almost certainly have clubs chasing his signature this summer.