The three Newcastle United players 'close' to returning from injuries – and three more facing long spells out

Eddie Howe’s been without Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson – three of his most important players – in recent weeks, while Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth have longer-term injuries.

And today it emerged that Karl Darlow was facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering ankle ligament damage. The club is set to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius as cover.

Here, we look at the key short and long-term injuries at the club ahead of the club’s game against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes has been sidelined since coming off the bench in United’s Carabao Cup tie against Tranmere Rovers last month.

Howe spoke about the midfielder picking up a “niggle” ahead of the club’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Guimaraes, having missed three games, was asked this week if he’d be fit to play against West Ham.

“I’ve been working hard for this,” the 24-year-old told NUFCTV. “It’s my goal, but I don’t know if I’ll be ready. I know I need to answer this question for many fans today. I’m doing my best to be ready as much as possible.”

Allan Saint-Maximin

Saint-Maximin was coming into form before picking up a hamstring injury at Molineux, where he scored a spectacular equaliser.

Reassuringly, Howe said: “There is no muscle pull with Allan, it’s more just a bit of swelling. We’re hopeful it won’t be too long.”

Saint-Maximin missed United’s games against Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

The 25-year-old winger – who Howe last week said was “close” to returning – has had treatment in Monaco this week in an attempt to be back for the club’s visit to East London.

Callum Wilson

Wilson started the season off in style by scoring against Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

However, the striker was forced off against the Premier League champions after feeling a “tightness” in his hamstring at the break.

Speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast, the 30-year-old said: “Yeah, I had a little setback (which is) disappointing, because I started the season well – I felt like I’d found my form and rhythm.

"It’s only a couple of weeks, but it’s just a couple of weeks that I ain’t got to lose. Especially last year, having the Achilles issue, and now the little tweak in my hamstring.”

It’s already been more than a couple of weeks, and Wilson is said to be “slightly behind” Guimaraes and Saint-Maximin.

Jonjo Shelvey

Shelvey – who will trigger a contract extension if he plays three more games – worked on his fitness through the summer.

“I’ve not really had a summer,” said Shelvey. “I was injured at the back end of the season, and I went away and did my rehab in Turkey and took my trainer with me. I smashed the gym.”

However, the 30-year-old midfielder has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury against Benfica in late July which needed hamstring surgery.

Howe said last month: “He’s expected to be out (for) around 12 weeks. He was very disappointed, obviously, he worked very hard in pre-season and looked in really good physical shape.”