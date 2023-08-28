Elliot Anderson has been called-up to the Scotland squad for their upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. Anderson starred for Newcastle United during pre-season and has been rewarded for this form with a first call-up to Scotland’s senior squad.

Anderson could make his debut for Scotland against Cyprus on Friday, September 8 before a potential clash against some familiar faces just four days later when Scotland host England in a friendly match at Hampden Park.

Anderson could come up against some of his club teammates during that match with players like Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes all with a chance of being pisces by Gareth Southgate. Anderson, who featured for Scotland’s Under-21’s against Belgium during the international break at the end of last season, was eligible to play for England, however, it appears that the 20-year-old will be representing the Tartan Army at international level.

Ryan Fraser, meanwhile, has not been called-up by Clarke for the forthcoming international period. The winger has 25 caps for Scotland but hasn’t been included in any of Scotland’s last three squads with a combination of injury and lack of game time whilst at St James’ Park contributing factors to his omissions from these squads.