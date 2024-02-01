Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have confirmed that Isaac Hayden has joined QPR until the end of the season. Hayden moves to Loftus Road for his second spell on-loan in the Championship in as many seasons having spent the whole of last term out at Carrow Road with Norwich City.

Hayden, who joined Newcastle from Arsenal in 2016, was extensively linked with a move back to the second-tier of English football throughout the summer, but instead made a surprising switch to Belgian side Standard Liege. However, that move was cut short at the beginning of January with the 28-year-old having once again been tipped with a move to the Championship.

Interest from across the division has been reported throughout the window but it is QPR that have secured his services. QPR currently sit in the relegation zone and Hayden will be tasked with helping lift the London outfit away from danger.

Speaking about his move to the R’s, one that will see him link-up with former teammate Jack Colback, Hayden said: “I feel very happy, very pleased to be joining QPR,” he said. “I am just delighted to get it over the line.

“It is obvious to see the position the club are in at the moment but it is a challenge that I feel I can add some value to, on and off the pitch – be an experienced player and be a leader to try and help the club stay in the league.

“Everyone knows what the Championship is like but if we can get a consistent run of performances, hopefully the points will come.”

“You can take the easy option in life and do things the easy way or you can take a challenge on and go head first into it. That’s what I wanted to do here. I have looked at the squad and there are some really good players in it. There is definitely enough there but it is about us proving that on a matchday when it counts.”