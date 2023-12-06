One of Tottenham Hotspur’s key players is at risk of missing the clash with Newcastle United on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Destiny Udogie is just one yellow card away from a one-game Premier League ban. Udogie has been shown four yellow cards this season, meaning if he is shown a yellow card against West Ham on Thursday night, then he will miss the clash against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Udogie has enjoyed a good start to life in the Premier League, however, ill discipline means he is walking a tightrope between now and New Years Day after already serving a suspension following his dismissal during their defeat to Chelsea last month. The Italian international has been a regular under Ange Postecoglou, but his booking against Manchester City at the weekend may mean he is forced to watch Sunday’s game from the stands if he picks up another against the Hammers tomorrow night.

Spurs will have defender Cristian Romero back in-contention on Sunday, however, with the Argentine having served all three games of his three game ban following his red card during that memorable match against Chelsea last month. Romero was shown a straight red card by Michael Oliver on that occasion - one that forced him to sit out Spurs’ last three Premier League games.