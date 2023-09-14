Ex-Newcastle United and Sunderland manager Steve Bruce made shock favourite for international role
Steve Bruce has been named as a surprise candidate for an international management position.
Steve Bruce has been made favourite to replace Steven Kenny as Republic of Ireland manager. Ireland have picked up just one win from their five qualifying games to date and are in serious danger of failing to qualify for Euro 2024.
Despite their poor form, Kenny has been given a vote of confidence to finish their qualifying campaign which concludes in November with a clash against the Netherlands. However, a change of management may be sought after that break and, according to Paddy Power, Bruce has emerged as the favourite to replace Kenny should he leave the post.
Bruce has been out of management since being sacked as West Brom manager in October last year. The former Newcastle United boss was reportedly set to retire from management earlier this year, however, he has since hinted that he may not be finished as a manager.
Bruce has never taken charge of an international side during his quarter of a century as manager - a career that began with Sheffield United back in 1998 and has seen him manage clubs like Newcastle, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa and Wigan Athletic.
Chris Hughton has also been named as one of Kenny’s potential successors whilst Roy Keane is also reportedly among the candidates. Sam Allardyce, who like Bruce has also managed on both sides of the Tyne-Wear divide, has also been listed as someone who could make the step into international management with the Republic of Ireland - just months after leaving his interim role as Leeds United boss.