David Moyes’s side sit perilously above the relegation zone but know a win against the in-form Magpies would put daylight between themselves and the drop-zone. To do that though, they will have to penetrate the league’s best defence, one that hasn’t conceded a league goal since the beginning of November.

The Hammers’ task looks tough, however, they have been boosted by the potential return of Danny Ings. Ings made a £10million move to the London Stadium from Aston Villa last month, but has featured just twice for the Hammers since joining the club and limped off during their FA Cup win over Derby County on Monday night.

Danny Ings could be available for West Ham when they face Newcastle United (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Moyes has revealed that Ings, who scored a memorable scissor-kick against the Magpies at Villa Park last season, could play a part in proceedings this weekend. However, the 59-year-old revealed that three key players would not be available for selection.

Moyes said: “Danny Ings is doing quite well, he's got a chance of being available. So that's good news for us but we've got to really assess it and see how he is. We're not quite 100 per cent sure on him yet.

“Gianluca [Scamacca] is not available. Kurt Zouma is not available. Maxwel Cornet is not available.”