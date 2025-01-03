Newcastle United are in stunning form ahead of Saturday lunchtime’s visit to Tottenham Hotspur.

After falling to a defeat at Brentford just under a month ago, the Magpies have been faultless in the Premier League after claiming wins against Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Aston Villa and Manchester United. There has been a vast improvement at both ends of the pitch as Eddie Howe’s men have 13 goals and conceded just one to claim a maximum reward for a quartet of impressive performances.

There was also the added bonus of securing a Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Arsenal after Sandro Tonali inspired the Magpies to a 3-1 home win in a quarter-final clash with Brentford.