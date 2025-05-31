What Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has already said about summer transfer plans

The latest Newcastle United transfer news ahead of the summer transfer window opening.

The summer transfer window opens on Sunday - and Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has already had his say on the club’s summer plans.

The summer transfer window will initially run from June 1 to June 10 ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup before re-opening on June 16 for the summer. Newcastle will be heading into the summer transfer window with a different mindset compared to previous windows, where transfer spending and recruitment was limited. Last summer, Newcastle entered June knowing they needed to sell players to comply with PSR and avoid a potential points deduction.

Speaking earlier this month, when asked to elaborate on what a ‘big summer’ means for Newcastle, Howe told The Gazette: “Yeah, the difference in mentality, really, for where we were, knowing that we, this time last year, we were in a selling position, we needed to raise revenue.

“And that's a totally different mindset to being in the one that we are now, with a different mindset and different possibilities. It is a big summer for us because every transfer window is big.

“You want to go, preferably, into the new season with a stronger squad than the one that you entered with. And that's always the challenge.”

He added: “I think my mindset's always the same when you come to this time of the year,” Howe explained. “You want to act quickly because usually the best players, the best available options will move quite quickly.

“And I think if you're too late to react, you can miss out on potential transfers that really could make the difference. So I'm sort of of the mindset you need to be ready in every moment, whether that's early, whether that's late or whether that's in the middle. We pride ourselves on identifying our targets quickly and then we have to act quickly and efficiently as a football club.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Monaco sporting director joined the Magpies last summer and immediately set himself lofty ambitions for his time on Tyneside. Mitchell spoke of helping Newcastle improve their ‘growth and long-term competitiveness in all areas of elite football performance’ and caused something of a stir when he appeared to suggest United’s recruitment in the aftermath of a PIF-led takeover in October 2021 was not ‘fit for purpose in the modern game’.

His arrival also led to Magpies boss Eddie Howe talking of ‘boundaries’ - although the duo and newly appointed performance director James Bunce have found some common ground to guide the club to their most successful season in their recent history after they lifted the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League for the second time in three seasons.

