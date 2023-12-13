Newcastle United v AC Milan: The Champions League is back at St James’ Park for a crucial group stage game.

Newcastle United host AC Milan at St James’ Park knowing nothing but a win will give them a chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the competition for the first time in their history. Standing in their way are a Milan side who also harbour aspirations of progressing through the group, however.

Both teams will be reliant on the result at Signal Iduna Park where an already qualified Borussia Dortmund host PSG. A win for the visitors would see both Milan and Newcastle eliminated from the competition, but any dropped points would open the door for either side.

Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of the Champions League game between Newcastle United and AC Milan:

What TV channel is Newcastle United v AC Milan on?

Newcastle United’s clash with AC Milan will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Coverage of the game begins at 7pm with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.

How else can Newcastle United v AC Milan be followed live?

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Newcastle will have full radio commentary of the match. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest updates, news and reaction from the game as well as frequent updates from the game between Borussia Dortmund and PSG which will have a major impact on Newcastle’s progression to the knockout stage.

Will there be highlights of Newcastle United v AC Milan?

TNT Sports will post highlights of the game on their YouTube channel. Supporters shouldn't have to wait too long for these highlights to be posted post-match. TNT Sports will also show 30-minute long highlights of the game throughout the day on Thursday.

Newcastle United will also post their own highlights, however, UEFA rules dictate they must wait 48-hours after full-time to post these, meaning supporters will likely have to wait until late Friday night in order to watch these.

Who will referee Newcastle United v AC Milan?