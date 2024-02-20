Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is just one Premier League booking away from a two-game suspension. The Brazilian collected his last yellow card against Manchester City last month and has gone four straight games without being shown a booking.

However, he still has another seven games to avoid a booking or else he will be given a tw-game ban. That could be very tricky this weekend when Guimaraes and his teammates come up against an Arsenal side that will be out for revenge following their defeat at St James’ Park back in November.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

A solitary Anthony Gordon goal was enough for all three points on that occasion during a very feisty encounter. Guimaraes, unsurprisingly, was booked during the game and could have been sent off for striking Jorginho with his forearm.

The Gunners also could have had a man sent off after Kai Havertz caught Sean Longstaff with a reckless challenge. Saturday’s clash at the Emirates Stadium, therefore, is likely to be a hotly-fought encounter and Guimaraes will be hoping to escape having his name noted down by the referee.

However, if that doesn’t happen and he is shown a tenth league yellow card of the season, then he will miss games against Wolves and Chelsea. Guimaraes will still be able to feature in their FA Cup clash against Blackburn Rovers no matter what, however, as yellow card suspensions from the Premier League do not carry over into the FA Cup.

As stated on the Premier League website: ‘Any player earning 10 bookings from his side's first 32 Premier League matches will serve a two-match ban in the same competition. Yellow cards are not carried over to the EFL Cup or FA Cup.’

