Besiktas still have a number of days to conclude a deal for Jamaal Lascelles, despite the January transfer window having closed at 11pm last night. Premier League clubs now cannot sign anyone until the summer window opens in June.

However, Besiktas’ pursuit of Lascelles may not be over as the Turkish transfer window does not close until Friday 9 February. Unlike many of their European counterparts, who saw their respective transfer windows shut at various points yesterday evening, sides in Turkiye have over a week left to conclude any deals.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Losing Lascelles in the winter window would have been a big blow for Newcastle United, but losing their club captain outside of a transfer window and unable to source a replacement would be disastrous. Of course, the Magpies would be in control of Lascelles’ future and would not be obliged to accept an offer from Besiktas, however, whilst the Turkish Super Lig club are able to move for him, there is always a possibility that he could leave the club.

Lascelles’ contract is due to expire at the end of the season and Eddie Howe has recently stated he sees the defender’s long-term future at St James’ Park. "I'm unsure on contract talks with Jamaal," Howe said. "I'm just trying to rack my brains as to where his contract is at but I think he is part of our long-term future for sure.