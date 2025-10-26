Newcastle United 2-1 Fulham: Eddie Howe revealed an ongoing fitness concern regarding William Osula following his substitute cameo at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe has justified William Osula’s limited gametime for Newcastle United so far this season.

The 22-year-old has scored three goals and provided an assist in two start for The Magpies so far this season.

And on Saturday, Osula came off the bench to play a key role in Newcastle’s last-gasp winner against Fulham at St James’ Park.

The Danish forward came on in the 86th minute and just four minutes later won the ball back for Newcastle before his parried shot was turned in by Bruno Guimaraes to secure three points.

While Osula has featured in all of Newcastle’s Premier League matches so far this season, he has been limited to just two starts in all competitions and late substitute cameos.

But when asked about Osula following Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Fulham on Saturday, Newcastle head coach Howe explained the forward has been nursing an ongoing ankle injury that has limited his on-field impact.

Eddie Howe confirms striker ‘problem’ for NUFC

Nick Woltemade’s impressive form up front for Newcastle has taken the focus off Osula to impact matches.

But when the German’s impact was limited at St James’ Park on Saturday, Osula provided just what Newcastle needed in the game despite his fitness issues.

“I'm really pleased with Will because he's not 100% fit,” Howe said. “He's nursing an ankle problem, so we've got to try and manage him correctly.

“But I think you've seen — everyone that's watched this — big development in his game, big change in his confidence levels.

“Because of that, he's coming on the pitch and influencing matches. He's got great attributes today. He did really, really well. I thought, to choose the right time to shoot.

“And Bernd Leno has made a good save, but our captain's there to finish off the move. So, it's a massive goal for us.”

‘Big growth’ in William Osula’s performances

When asked about Osula’s added impact so far for Newcastle this season, Howe added: “I just think there's been big growth in his game.

“He's worked tirelessly with Graeme Jones, who's done a lot of individual work with him, as have all of our coaches, but Graeme in particular.

“I think the key thing for any player is when you come on the pitch, regardless of what minutes you get, you impress. I think Will has done that gradually. Surely, I've entrusted him with more minutes.

“The ankle injury that he's got is slightly curtailing that because I don't want to make that problem worse. I want him to feel really good when he comes on the pitch.

“So, we're sort of managing that. Fundamentally, it's his attitude. He wants to be here, he wants to play, and he's very committed.”