‘I need’ - Wolves star drops transfer bombshell amid Newcastle United links

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wolves’ Matheus Cunha has dropped a major hint about his Molineux future amid speculation that he could move to St James’ Park this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cunha has starred for Wolves this season, scoring 13 goals in just 26 Premier League appearances to help the Molineux-outfit steer clear of relegation danger. However, disciplinary issues mean Cunha is now serving a second ban of the season and will not feature again until Sunday 13 April when Wolves face Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite signing a new contract with Wolves earlier this campaign, the Brazilian is expected to move away from the Black Country when the summer transfer window opens with a host of Premier League teams, including Newcastle United, reportedly interested in his signature. Wolves will be reluctant to see their star man leave this summer, however, Cunha’s recent comments suggest they may find it difficult to keep hold of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matheus Cunha’s Wolves transfer admission

Speaking to the Guardian , the versatile forward admitted that he wants to ‘take the next step’ after rejecting moves away from the club in January to help Wolves in their battle to beat the drop: “I had a lot of offers but I wouldn’t feel well if I had done it,” Cunha said.

“Some things you can’t control but I couldn’t leave the club in the middle of the season, in a difficult situation, in the relegation zone.

“Now, we’re close to achieving our goal [of staying up]. But I’ve made it clear that I need to take the next step. I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential.”

On Wolves, a club he has spent two years at following a move from Atletico Madrid, Cunha added: “Sometimes all we want in life is affection. People think we have everything, but we’re human beings, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need a bit of understanding – we have our difficulties. Wolves gave me that joy back.

“The fans [have given] me a lot. The status I have today, the player I am now and the happiness I’m feeling, it’s because of them. I’m really grateful to Wolves.”

Newcastle United’s Matheus Cunha transfer links

The Magpies have been linked with a move for Cunha since January, when it appeared that he could be on his way out of Molineux. As an international teammate of both Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes as well, talk on Tyneside has labelled Cunha as someone who could greatly strengthen Eddie Howe’s midfield and attacking options.

However, Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Cunha, with Fabrizio Romano reporting about their interest back in January. The Gunners have been credited with an interest in a whole host of strikers in recent times as they look again set to miss out on the Premier League title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cunha is among a whole host of names, including Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres, that have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer. The transfer window will open for clubs in England on Sunday 1 June, before closing again on Tuesday 10 June. It will then reopen on Monday 16 June and run until Monday 1 September.