Newcastle United have been linked with fresh interest in Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah - but the Reds have already issued their stance on a potential exit for the defender.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Quansah’s last game at club level came at Wembley, where the 22-year-old endured a tough afternoon up against Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento. The pair combined for Newcastle’s second goal, with Livramento’s cross finding Jacob Murphy who nodded down for Alexander Isak to slam home and turn hope into belief for the 32,000 Newcastle United fans in attendance.

Quansah immediately joined up with the England team for games against Albania and Latvia following that match, but remained uncapped by the Three Lions after failing to play a single minute of either game. With club football to return this weekend, Quansah will be keen on putting those memories behind him - whilst reports linking him again with a move to St James’ Park resurface.

Newcastle United’s ‘interest’ in Jarell Quansah

According to the Times, a move for Quansah has ‘significant support’ from key figures at St James’ Park with a £30m fee, plus add-ons, potentially enough to tempt Liverpool into selling. The Magpies will look to strengthen their defensive options this summer with Sven Botman their only current central defender younger than 30.

Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar are also out of contract at the end of the season and whilst the latter may be handed a new deal, as it stands, both will leave the club as free agents leaving just Burn and Botman as the club’s only recognised senior centre-backs. Quansah, meanwhile, has struggled to break into Arne Slot’s first-choice side at Anfield with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate ahead of him in the pecking order.

Liverpool have already revealed Jarell Quansah transfer stance

Whilst interest from Tyneside has been revived in recent times, last summer their interest in Quansah was quickly quashed by Liverpool who shot down any talk of losing the defender almost as quickly as reports surrounding interest from the north east emerged. At that time, the Magpies were facing a points deduction if they were not able to come up with a solution that allowed them to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

At the end of June, unthinkable talk of Anthony Gordon potentially being allowed to leave the club emerged as they scrambled for a solution. Quansah was mentioned as a player that could be involved in some sort of deal which saw Gordon move to the red half of Merseyside.

Ultimately, reluctance from Liverpool at the time and the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh meant a deal did not progress. According to the Athletic , Newcastle are expected to be hit with similar reluctance to do a deal for Quansah again this summer, with the Reds still viewing him as an important part of their future, despite him finding regular game time at centre-back hard to come by this term.

Newcastle have also shown an interest in Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen in recent times, although they are set to face stiff competition for his signature with Real Madrid reportedly among the clubs courting his signature.