Newcastle United return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they take on Brentford at St James’ Park.

Over a fortnight will have passed following their triumph in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool when Eddie Howe’s side return to action against Brentford on Wednesday night. With ten games of the Premier League season left to play, Newcastle United kick-off their run-in against Brentford as they aim to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Bees, though, have already defeated them this season, coming at the Gtech Community Stadium in the reverse fixture back in December. Furthermore, Thomas Frank’s side have won five-straight Premier League away matches - although they did taste defeat at St James’ Park in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at the end of 2024.

With such a crucial game and run-in to come, Howe will be relying on his key players to step-up and help win his side points. He, and Newcastle, certainly can’t risk having any of them suspended, but one key player is facing that potential eventuality.

Joelinton facing Premier League ban

Joelinton is just one yellow card away from a two-match Premier League ban. The Brazilian has picked up nine yellow cards in 24 league appearances so far this campaign - and must not pick up another in his next four matches in order to avoid a two-game ban.

FA rules dictate that ‘players who receive a total of 10 yellow cards in their side's first 32 Premier League matches receive a two-match suspension.’ Newcastle United’s 32nd game of the season comes against Crystal Palace on Wednesday 16 April, meaning Joelinton must not be booked in their upcoming games against Brentford, Leicester City, Manchester United and their clash against the Eagles in order to ensure he can play in all ten of their remaining league games.

Joelinton has already served a one-match ban this season for accumulating five yellow cards. Fortunately for the Magpies, that suspension came during their trip to Portman Road just before Christmas, a game that he would likely have missed anyway after sustaining a knock in their previous outing, coincidentally against the Bees.

Dan Burn is the only other Magpies player threatening suspension, with the Wembley hero and now England international currently sitting on eight yellow cards.

Anthony Gordon already suspended for Brentford clash

The Magpies, meanwhile, will definitely be without Anthony Gordon on Wednesday as he serves the final game of a three-match ban. Gordon was sent-off during their FA Cup defeat to Brighton earlier this month for violent conduct after a clash with Jan Paul van Hecke.

Gordon’s subsequent three-match ban meant he missed United’s win over West Ham in their last Premier League outing as well as their Carabao Cup triumph over Liverpool at Wembley last weekend. Gordon did feature for England during the international break, although an injury saw him withdraw early from international duty and further assessment will be needed to see whether he will be fit enough to feature against the Foxes when he is eligible to play again. Following their clash with Brentford, Newcastle make the trip to the King Power Stadium on Monday 7 April to face Ruud van Nistelrooy’s struggling side.