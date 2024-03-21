‘Would be a dream’ - Newcastle United given hope in Juventus wonderkid chase

The Argentinian star currently plays for Serie A club Frosinone on loan from Juventus. With Michael Olise likely to depart, Glasner will look to the 20-year-old who can play as both attacking midfielder and right winger.

Matias Soule has admitted he “dreams” of playing in the Premier League - putting Newcastle United on red alert. Reports have linked the Magpies with a move for the Juventus wonderkid this summer. While he remains on the Old Lady’s books, Soule, an under-20 international with Argentina, has spent 2023-24 on loan at newly promoted Frosinone.

Bagging 10 goals in Serie A for a side in the relegation zone has triggered interest from across the continent. As it stands, Frosinone are one point adrift from safety after a run of seven defeats from their previous eight games.

They have won just one of their last 16 league outings, with Soule earning praise despite his side’s woes. He will return to Juventus at the end of the season but the Italian giants would reportedly listen to offers.

A bid of around £25million could tempt Juve to sell the 20-year-old as they aim to balance the books. Newcastle continue to be linked with Soule, who is also attracting interest from Southampton and Crystal Palace.

The Magpies would fancy their chances of luring the Argentine to Tyneside over those three clubs, especially with Southampton competing in the Championship. Speaking to DSPORTS Radio, the prodigy opened up about his “dream” to play in England.