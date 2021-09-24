Newcastle’s opponents on Saturday currently sit in mid-table in the Premier League having taken six points from their first five games back in the top-flight.

They were guided to promotion by Xisco Munoz in his first season in English football.

Munoz has been praised for his front-foot style of play and whilst they have had to reign that in a little this season, Watford still possess huge danger in attack.

Watford manager Xisco Munoz has revealed his plans to stop 'very good' Newcastle United (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Ismaila Sarr, supported by one-time Newcastle target Josh King, are a dangerous duo in attack, however, the visitors also possess a great weapon of their own.

Allan Saint-Maximin comes into Saturday’s game on the back of a Man of the Match performance against Leeds United last Friday night looking to add to his tally of two goals he’s already scored this season.

The Watford boss has revealed his admiration for the Frenchman but reveals he has a plan to stop the winger:

“Maxi is an important player for them. We know this and we have respect for all the players, they are a very good team, they have very good things and a very good manager.

“It’s a hard game,” Munoz said.

“It’s important we have good moments in the game. And it’s important, what we spoke about the last three matches, we stay for a long time, at a good level in our games.

“They have different things, we will try to stop the transition. They’re very good in transition.

“We will try to stop them and after, we will try to give our options in attack.

“It’s important what we said before about the balance, that we have the balance in offence and defence. I think we can do it.”

Saturday could also see former Magpies Rob Elliot, Dan Gosling, Danny Rose and Moussa Sissoko play against their former club and Munoz believes it will be a special occasion for the players:

“Always when you play against the team you were at before, it’s special,” he said.

“Because always you have friends, you have a good relationship with someone, there may be players, maybe staff working at the club. But always these are special games.”

