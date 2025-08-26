Newcastle United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Yoane Wissa heading into the final week of the transfer window.

Newcastle have made Wissa a top striker target as a Callum Wilson replacement this summer but have so far been unsuccessful in landing the Brentford star, or any striker for that matter.

The Magpies saw a £25million bid for Wissa rejected by Brentford last month before returning with a £35million offer which was also turned down.

Wissa has verbally agreed to join Newcastle with personal terms not an issue but the deal hinges on reaching an agreement with Brentford over a transfer fee.

The Bees reportedly value the 28-year-old in excess of £50million which is a fee Newcastle aren’t willing to do business at for a player who turns 29 next week and has just a year left on his contract with an option.

Comparisons can be drawn between Wissa’s situation at Brentford and Alexander Isak’s situation at Newcastle. Both strikers have been subject to transfer interest from elsewhere and are yet to feature this season amid the speculation.

Wissa has since returned to training with Brentford while Isak remains isolated from the first-team group.

Although Newcastle remain in the hunt for a striker before the end of the transfer window on September 1, Brentford have seemingly closed the door on Wissa leaving the club.

But the DR Congo international won’t be involved in Brentford’s Carabao Cup match at Bournemouth on Tuesday evening.

"What goes on is going on at every single club I imagine, up and down the land, the disruptive nature of it,” Brentford head coach Keith Andrews said ahead of the match. “But the focus is on the group [to face Bournemouth].

"So, Yoane won't be involved. But as far as I'm concerned, there's been no movement in any way and fully expect Yoane to be here come next Tuesday."

Tottenham Hotspur, managed by former Bees boss Thomas Frank, have also been credited with an interest in Wissa this transfer window. The forward scored 20 goals in all competitions last season, including 19 in the Premier League and two against Newcastle.

"I knew there was, or would be, interest [in Wissa]," Andrews added. "Naturally, when you score that amount of Premier League goals and play as well as he did last season in particular.

"He's built his career at this football club over the last four years where he's grown in stature, presence. I'm not surprised by it."

Eddie Howe on Newcastle United striker hunt

Isak’s situation and Anthony Gordon’s suspension has only increased the pressure on Newcastle to sign a striker within the next week.

Will Osula is the only recognised striker available to head coach Eddie Howe as things stand. Despite coming off the bench and scoring against Liverpool, he is yet to start a Premier League game for the club.

“I think your names at the beginning and the end of the window are always very different because a lot of the players will have moved,” Howe said. “So naturally, I think [different targets is] always the case if you're still active in the market, which we are.

“But as I've said all through the window, we have to be careful we don't make a decision that impacts the long term and future windows and gives us big problems.

“So any decision we make will always be based around controlling PSR, good financial decisions, but also against our need and our need is there. So let's see what happens in the next few days.”