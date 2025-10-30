Newcastle United latest news: Yoane Wissa was pictured with his teammates following their win over Spurs.

Yoane Wissa has featured in a victorious Newcastle United dressing room photo for the first time following his big-money move from Brentford.

Wissa joined the Magpies for £55m on deadline day on September 1, but an injury picked up during international duty with DR Congo means he is still waiting to make his debut for the club. After initial fears that he had picked up an ACL injury, one that may have ended his season before it had even begun, it was confirmed by the club that Wissa had suffered a PCL injury.

Speaking about Wissa’s injury ahead of the clash with Spurs, Eddie Howe revealed he couldn’t pinpoint an exact return date, stating: “I don't know, it's very difficult for me to give a game for you,” Howe said.

“Yoane’s in a different boat to the other two because he's coming from further back fitness-wise. He's been out longer.

“He's still on track but we need to make sure that he's gone through a mini pre-season with us as well.”

There is hope that Wissa can feature before next month’s international break, with a return to action at the Gtech Community Stadium, his former stomping ground, a possibility. The need for Wissa to go through a ‘mini pre-season’ to get back up to speed, though, means it is highly likely that the Magpies won’t see the best of the DR Congo international until the end of next month at the earliest.

In Wissa’s absence, Newcastle United booked their place in a fourth-straight Carabao Cup quarter-final with a 2-0 win over Spurs at St James’ Park. A first-half header from Fabian Schar set the Magpies on their way before Nick Woltemade netted five minutes into the second half to seal the win.

Woltemade’s form in-front of goal since joining from Stuttgart has meant that Wissa’s absence has not been too harshly felt, although it would be a huge boost for Howe when he has both of his big-money signings available to him. Wissa and Woltemade, when fit, can either rotate between matches or play together in the same starting XI.

It has been a frustrating start to life on Tyneside for Wissa, but his presence in Newcastle United’s victorious dressing room photo following Wednesday’s win over Spurs will have lifted spirits and supporters will hope that Wissa will be involved in a fair amount more of them by the time his first campaign in the north east comes to an end.

Those dressing room photos have, of course, raised a few eyebrows on social media over the past couple of years - one Howe launched a defence of back in 2022: “We haven’t decided to publish them, they’ve just found their way into the mainstream media which is something that ideally, from my side, wouldn’t happen.” Howe said.

“It’s something we did a long, long time ago to try and enjoy winning a little bit more because sometimes with the pressure that the players are under, it’s nice to have that moment to keep so you can look back on in years to come when we’re old and grey and in a different part of our lives where you snapshot that moment and it will trigger good memories.”