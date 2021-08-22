The Magpies’ 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon saw them drop to 19th in the table.

Danny Ings scored an early goal of the season contender before Anwar El Ghazi scored from the penalty spot in the second half to put the game beyond Newcastle’s reach.

Following the game, Steve Bruce lamented two VAR penalty decisions at either end of the pitch which both went against his side.

Anwar El Ghazi of Aston Villa scores their side's second goal from the penalty spot past Freddie Woodman of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on August 21, 2021 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

And here's how fans reacted to the result on Twitter…

@TaylorandPayne: “Offside by a toe nail and a near decapitation. Amazing stuff. How that's not a red I'll never know.”

@NUFCJL6: “I’m already sick of this season. Bruce and Ashley have sapped every bit of enjoyment out of our beloved football club.”

@VolkanoN8: “VAR: ‘We are not going to do tight offside calls... except for Newcastle.’”

@SteveMc_64: “Things are shaping up nicely for another desperate season…”

@NoahHume_: “We’re just that team that other clubs look at on their fixture list and know that’s a nailed on 3 points.”

@jamieroy90: “Another relegation battle incoming.”

@jonlane86: “At any other club, a loss next week would be enough for #BruceOut to be sacked. But he's unsackable under this regime.”

@tomhorner01: “6 goals conceded in 2 games. Defensive masterclass - #BruceOut”

@seancavens: “2 games, 2 defeats. 6 conceded, 2 scored. Castore must be regretting the slogan “better never stops” Where’s our identity? I’m sure Bruce is a nice guy, but please resign.”

@mygirlsmyworldx: “Willock wondering whether or not he has a 14 day cooling off period on his contract.”

