Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ebac Northern League club Boldon CA have issued a plea for support after their home ground was damaged by Storm Babet.

The Division Two side have enjoyed a promising start to the season and were heading into Friday’s home game against Billingham Town looking to claim a win that could have moved them back into the play-off places.

Parts of Boldon CA’s home ground were damaged by Storm Babet (photo Boldon CA)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, as South Tyneside was battered by wind of over 25 miles per hour and persistent rain, the game was postponed early on Friday as Boldon came to terms with severe damage around their Villa Ground. Pitchside fences and the perimeter fence around the ground were both severely damaged and a stand was also blown over as the cost of repairs increased throughout the day.

It is not the first time Boldon have been forced to pay out for damages caused by a storm after Storm Arwen caused significant damage to their home in November 2021 - and now they are counting the costs once again.

Manager David Crumbie told The Gazette: “As a club we are just devastated this has happened again. As many people know we operate to a very small budget and things like this obviously aren’t included in said budgets for the season.

“The last time this happened we were able to use the Football Foundation’s emergency storm fund to assist us in getting things back on track but it doesn’t look like that will be available this time. So we are really relying on the generosity of the community to really get behind us and help us out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a clear plan on how to get things on track and players, committee members and volunteers are heading over on Sunday to start to try and tidy up and move the fences and stand.

“We just hope we can get this done as soon as possible so it doesn’t damage the future of our club.”