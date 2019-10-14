Paul Dummett reveals what he told Matty Longstaff after his Newcastle United goal

Longstaff’s strike gave Newcastle United a 1-0 win over Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side before the international break.

The win lifted the club out of the relegation zone – and eased the pressure on head coach Steve Bruce.

Longstaff squeezed a first-time shot between David de Gea and the left-hand post on what was his league debut after Jetro Willems rolled the ball to him 20 yards from goal.

And Dummett – who netted a late equaliser in a 3-3 draw between the two sides in January 2016 – has hailed the 19-year-old’s “phenomenal” first appearance for the club,

“It makes mine look rubbish!,” said Dummett, who visited Newcastle East End FC last week to help launch GiveToLocal, a scheme which hopes to put £5million into grassroots football clubs every year.

"I said ‘you were 19, I was 22. You scored the winner against Manchester United – and you got man of the match!'. So for him that was phenomenal.

"At same time, for me looking back, I probably felt the same as he would have. He said he couldn't describe the feeling of scoring that goal – it happened so quick.

Paul Dummett.

"He deserved the chance he got. Playing that game, I would have the same feeling as him growing up being a Newcastle fan. Scoring the first goal at the Gallowgate End was a special moment, and one I'll never forget.”

Longstaff, a boyhood Newcastle fan, joined his elder brother Sean in the starting XI, while Gateshead-born striker Andy Carroll came off the bench.

“In my time in the first team, we haven't had so many Geordies, so it’s nice to have a few involved,” said Dummett, who came up through the ranks at United's Academy.

"Obviously, with Andy back, and then them two coming through, it's good to have a few local lads in the team, and it shows there's talent in the area.”

Paul Dummett at the launch of GiveToLocal at Newcastle East End FC.

The Longstaff brothers started ahead of Jonjo Shelvey, who was an unused substitute.

"The manager has to take a bit of credit for for giving Matty the chance, because there were other players that you could have easily played in that game on Sunday,” said Dummett, who missed out on a place in Bruce’s starting XI.

“But Matty has repaid the faith manager put in him to play him, and credit to both of them for for the way it was handled."

Dummett spoke to Longstaff – who is out of contract next summer and hopes to stay at St James’s Park – before the game.

Matty Longstaff.

“We spoke a little bit in the changing rooms about certain things,” said Dummett.

"Obviously, he's a Newcastle fan. I'm sure he'll want to stay in Newcastle for many years, and play a lot of games, the same as what his brother will want to do.

"All Geordies grew up wanting to play for Newcastle, so they will be the same as anyone else, and will be desperate to stay here as a local player and play a lot of games."

Dummett has made 176 appearances for Newcastle since making his debut in an FA Cup tie in 2013.

And the challenge for Longstaff is to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Dummett and Carroll and fully establish himself at St James’s Park.

"There's a lot of players in the past who have played one game, maybe up to 10 games, and never played any more,” said Dummett. “But he's got a good family around him and his brother is the same.

Paul Dummett.

"As long as he keeps his feet on the ground, and keeps doing what has got him to the position he's in, which will be a lot of hard work and dedication.

"You saw in the game on Sunday, they both ran the most of anyone on the pitch, so as long as he carries on playing the way he is best, he will make a good career in Newcastle, and hopefully we can keep them for many years to come."

Dummett and United team-mate Rob Elliot launched GiveToLocal at Newcastle East End.

The initiative aims to raise more money for local clubs, and Dummett – who started out at Red House Farm FC in Gosforth – is happy to back the scheme given the importance of funding grassroots football.

"I think everyone knows with grassroots football, it’s always a tough thing to to get people to sponsor, to put money into buy strips, to buy equipment for these kind of clubs,” said the 28-year-old.

"So it’s going to be a good thing that it's a cheaper alternative to pay monthly to support grassroots football.

"There are so many clubs around the area, and there are so many kids who play football, so hopefully that can support them in any way they can to to make sure that they get everything they need."

Dummett started as a six-year-old and was picked up by the club’s Academy.

“I went to football camps and all that kind of stuff,” said Dummett. “But I think I stopped in when I was seven years old. I played tournaments when was younger, as well scoring lots of goals as a striker, but eventually dropped back to a defender.