Moore wants more from Hebburn Town ahead of Bamber Bridge clash

Daniel Moore wants more from Hebburn Town as they prepare to return to league action with a home game against Bamber Bridge on Saturday.

The Hornets enjoyed an overwhelming positive first month in the Northern Premier League Premier Division by losing just one of their first six games in the third tier of the non-league game to head into September sat in the play-off places. Further success came in the FA Cup first qualifying round as Moore’s men claimed a 1-0 win at Workington last weekend just days after falling to a league defeat against their Premier Division rivals.

Hebburn Town celebrate after Joe Posthill scores the goal that gave them a 1-0 win in an FA Cup first qualifying round tie at Workington (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

A trip to National League North club Chester was the prize for that win at Borough Park and that will only heighten the excitement at the club as another exciting month lies in wait. Embracing the optimism enveloping the Hornets, Moore has called on everyone at the club to ‘keep pushing forwards’ as the season plays out.

He told The Gazette: “It’s nice we had that draw to look froward to because it was a break from the league and the last couple of weeks have been relentless. We’ve played seven games and played seven teams that have been at this level or higher and lost one - so if we had sat down at the start of the season and you’d said that would be where we would be at going into September, I’d have shook your hand and walked off smiling. But it’s only a start and we need to keep pushing forwards as a club.”

Moore was also enthused by summer signing Joe Posthill after he grabbed his first competitive goal for the club in last weekend’s win at Workington. The Hornets boss is hoping it is the start of an improved run of form from the former Shildon winger, who he believes could and should have scored more during the win in Cumbria.

“I think Joe needed that goal and it has been coming. Looking back at the game, I think he’ll be annoyed he didn’t score four because he had the chances. He attracts people to the ball and he can punish you because he’s so good on the ball and he’s a good finisher. Hopefully it’s a sign of what’s to come from him.”

Moore will have one new face in his squad on Saturday after completing the signing of Ashington midfielder Paul Van-Zandvliet. The 23-year-old was a Northern League winner during his time with North Shields and will step into the third tier of the non-league game for the first time if he receives FA clearance to make his debut this weekend when his new side face Bamber Bridge.

Of the signing, Moore said: “Van is someone who I have kept an eye on and been on my radar since he was 19 and fits the profile of player we are bringing to the club. His attributes will strengthen us as a team and he brings a strong presence and winning mentality. At only 23 he already has lots of experience and been involved in teams that have won trophies. We have spoken over the last couple of years about coming on board, but now is the right time for us and him so I’m delighted we have finally got it done. I’m sure you will join me in welcoming Van and I’m excited to see him in a Hebburn Town shirt.”