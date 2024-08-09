South Shields boss calls for confident approach in Hereford test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mariners kick off the new National League North season with a trip to Hereford on Saturday.

Elliott Dickman has called for South Shields to believe in themselves ahead of their National League North season opener at Hereford.

The Mariners narrowly missed out on a play-off spot on the final day of last season and will hope to challenge for a top seven place when the new campaign gets underway at Edgar Street on Saturday afternoon. The meeting with the Bulls will provide Dickman and his squad with an immediate test of their credentials - and one that the Mariners boss believes his players should approach with confidence.

Former Newcastle United coach Elliot Dickman has joined South Shields. | South Shields FC

He told The Gazette: “It’s a tough start to the season and Hereford are a really good side with some very good players. It’s a big challenge but we aren’t a bad side ourselves and if we have ambitions to be as competitive as we can be in this division, we have to have a mindset of believing in ourselves and going into the game with confidence and playing how we know we can do.”

Dickman’s squad will head into their first competitive fixture of the season on the back of a mixed set of results in pre-season. Heavy defeats against Sunderland and Hartlepool United were followed by improved performances and results in wins against Consett, Shildon and League Two side Grimsby Town, as well as Sunday’s draw with Newcastle United Under-21s. Dickman has been enthused by the attitude shown by his players in the preparations for the new season and is hoping to hit the ground running.

H esaid: “Pre-season is important in terms of preparation for the long season ahead but sometimes the games can be dour or dull. I’m not too sure ours have been to be fair. The first couple were a reality check in some respects but it was also totally understandable with where we were and playing against two sides that were a lot better than we were. The rest of pre-season has been really good and the players have been fantastic with what we have done in training and that’s the most important bit really. Hopefully we have got all of our preparations right.”

There is a new look to the Mariners squad after Dickman brought in the likes of Whitby Town winger Coleby Shepherd and Gateshead duo Jamie Bramwell and Aidan Rutledge. A further new addition is also approaching completion and the former Newcastle United academy coach believes that could round off a positive summer in the transfer market.

“I still think we have space for one more position and I am hoping that will get filled in the next 24 hours, if not early next week,” he explained. “Once this player comes in, we will be very happy with the busy we have done. We have brought in some very strong players from the National League, players like Jamie Bramwell and Aidan Rutledge have been fantastic so far. We’ve done really well with the group of players we’ve brought in and the young academy players have stepped up too, which is something we want to continue.”