South Shields new boy backed to succeed by former Newcastle United star

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Mariners have completed the loan signing of a Gateshead striker.

Gateshead manager Rob Elliot believes Aidan Rutledge’s loan move to South Shields will benefit all parties.

The former Birtley Town striker scored a remarkable 61 goals in 43 appearances to help the Hoops secure promotion into Northern League Division One during the 2022/23 season. After being named as BBC Newcastle Player of the Year, Rutledge landed a first move into the professional game with Gateshead last summer - but spent the majority of the season on loan at National League North clubs Darlington and Scarborough Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aidan Rutledge has joined South Shields on loan from National League side Gateshead (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson/South Shields FC

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After featuring for Gateshead in their opening three pre-season friendlies, Rutledge has now made another loan move by joining South Shields and he made his Mariners debut as a substitute in Tuesday night’s pre-season friendly win against Northern Premier League East Division side Consett. The prolific striker will hope to make his home bow in Sunday’s pre-season clash with Newcastle United Under-21s and he goes into the game with the full backing of Heed boss Elliot.

He told The Gazette: “I think it’s a big move for Aidan and we have offered him a new contract because he needs to know it’s about a long journey, not about the short-term. We have to decide what is best for Gateshead long-term and what’s best for Gateshead and Aidan long-term. He did so well at Scarborough last season and he helped Darlington stay up when he went there too so to go to South Shields, a big club with big support, will only aid his development.”

The move to the 1st Cloud Arena will see Rutledge link up with former Gateshead striker Paul Blackett, who enjoyed a prolific first season with the Mariners after plundering his way to 30 goals and landing both the club and National League North player of the year awards. Elliot insisted Rutledge will benefit from playing alongside the Mariners frontman but stressed patience will be required as the on-loan Heed striker settles into life with Elliott Dickman’s side.

“I think playing alongside Paul Blackett will only help him and will be huge for him. Playing alongside another striker, because when he comes into the team he will be with another striker as he can play as a nine or a ten, meant all of the components are there for us. We shouldn’t forget he’s only been in full-time football for a year and sometimes patience are the hardest thing. Aidan has all of the qualities as a person and a player and my responsibility is to ensure he looks back in ten years time and knows we have done the right thing by him. It’s an exciting one, he may be a slow-burner, but we believe it’s an exciting one for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets remain on sale for South Shields’ home friendly with Newcastle United Under-21s and are priced at Standing Adult = £10, Concession - £7, U18 - £3 Seating: Adult - £12, Concession - £9, U18 - £5 Balcony (all categories) - £12. Home tickets can be purchased at www.bookings.southshieldsfc.co.uk.