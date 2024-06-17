South Shields secure former Hartlepool United winger as first summer signing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Shields have got their summer transfer business underway as they prepare for the new National League North season.

Elliott Dickman has completed his first signing as permanent head coach at South Shields after handing a one-year deal to former Hartlepool United winger Coleby Shepherd.

The 22-year-old steps into the National League North for the first time in his career after spending the last four seasons with Northern Premier League Premier Division club Whitby Town. Shepherd came through the academy ranks at Hartlepool before and joined the Seasiders on an initial loan deal during the January transfer window in 2020. That became a permanent switch during the following summer and Shepherd went on to earn first-team experience during loan spells with Ebac Northern League clubs North Shields and Newton Aycliffe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleby Shepherd has become South Shields first summer signing (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson - South Shields FC

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will now look to help South Shields in their quest for a historic promotion into the National League after they narrowly missed out on a play-off place in non-league’s second tier last season - and the Mariners new boy was quick to lay down his aims for his first campaign at the 1st Cloud Arena.

He said: “I want to go as high as I can, I work as hard as I can to get to where I want to be and the club matches that which helped my decision to come here. I spoke to the gaffer and it’s automatic promotion or playoffs and that’s my own personal goal, I’ll come in play as much as I can and help the team.”