South Shields secure former Hartlepool United winger as first summer signing
Elliott Dickman has completed his first signing as permanent head coach at South Shields after handing a one-year deal to former Hartlepool United winger Coleby Shepherd.
The 22-year-old steps into the National League North for the first time in his career after spending the last four seasons with Northern Premier League Premier Division club Whitby Town. Shepherd came through the academy ranks at Hartlepool before and joined the Seasiders on an initial loan deal during the January transfer window in 2020. That became a permanent switch during the following summer and Shepherd went on to earn first-team experience during loan spells with Ebac Northern League clubs North Shields and Newton Aycliffe.
He will now look to help South Shields in their quest for a historic promotion into the National League after they narrowly missed out on a play-off place in non-league’s second tier last season - and the Mariners new boy was quick to lay down his aims for his first campaign at the 1st Cloud Arena.
He said: “I want to go as high as I can, I work as hard as I can to get to where I want to be and the club matches that which helped my decision to come here. I spoke to the gaffer and it’s automatic promotion or playoffs and that’s my own personal goal, I’ll come in play as much as I can and help the team.”
Shepherd will face former club Hartlepool during the Mariners pre-season preparations after it was confirmed the National League club will visit the 1st Cloud Arena on Saturday, July 20. Dickman’s side will also take on Newcastle United Under-21s, Shildon and Sunderland as part of their preparations for their second season in the National League North. The annual Sam Bartram Cup will also take place as a Mariners XI visits Northern League Division Two neighbours Boldon CA on Wednesday, July 24.
