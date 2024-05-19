South Shields stalwart pens new deal as captaincy decision confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was a major boost for South Shields after a long-serving midfielder committed his future to the club.

South Shields stalwart Robert Briggs has boosted the Mariners ahead of the National League North season by penning a new two-year deal at the 1st Cloud Arena.

The long-serving midfielder has also reclaimed his position as club captain following the departure of former skipper Blair Adams was confirmed last week. After rejoining the Mariners in 2015, Briggs has been the one constant in the club’s rise up the non-league pyramid after playing his part in four promotions and cup wins in the Durham Challenge Cup, Northern League Cup and FA Vase.

Last season also saw Briggs break the club’s all-time appearance record and he went on to surpass the 400-mark against Spennymoor Town. Now, with preparations for the new season underway, Briggs has revealed his delight over being handed the captain’s armband once again after extending his time as a Mariner.

He told the club website: “I am delighted to have signed a new two-year deal and extend my stay with the club. The club is going from strength to strength and it's still very exciting to be a part of, I am really enjoying my football again and can't wait to push for promotion again next year.”

“It's a huge honour to be captain of the football club again. It won't affect how I conduct myself or how I play because that's my principles when playing any game but for the manager to ask me to be captain again, it's gives me a lot of confidence and pride and I have to thank him and the club for that. Blair has been a great captain for the club and to lose him is a blow for the club and team but we all wish him well on his next chapter of his life and wish him all the success as he deserves it.”