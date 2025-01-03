South Shields urged to attack in home clash with play-off rivals Hereford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Shields are back on home soil on Saturday when National League North play-off rivals Hereford visit the 1st Cloud Arena.

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman wants his players to be on the front foot when they host Hereford on Saturday afternoon.

The Mariners experienced a mixed festive period after taking four points from an away game at Spennymoor Town and home clashes with Marine and Darlington. The latter of that trio came on New Years Day as a goal from former South Shields forward Cedric Main, coupled with a disciplined defensive display, was enough to help the Quakers to a narrow 1-0 win at the 1st Cloud Arena.

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Those results left Dickman’s side sat two points adrift of the National League North play-off places ahead of Saturday’s home meeting with Hereford - and despite the disappointment of the Darlington defeat, the Mariners boss stressed he will continue to encourage his players to attack their opposition as they look to pick up all three points.

The former Newcastle United and Sunderland academy coach told The Gazette: “That’s how we play, we want to take the game to most teams and maybe that can be our downfall and our undoing at times because we are quite open and expansive. But it’s a way of playing I certainly enjoy watching and working with and I think the lads enjoy playing in that way. There will be the odd occasion when we have to tweak it but when we are at home we want to be on the front foot. We just have to do everything we did against Darlington but just a little bit better and we need to be cleaner and smoother. We weren’t that way against Darlington but we know we can be better than that.”

Despite the absence of the likes of Will Jenkins and Mackenzie Heaney in recent games, Dickman still has a wealth of options available as his side look to push towards the play-offs. The pre-Christmas additions of the likes of David Carson and Tom Allan have increased competition across the Mariners squad and Dickman has stressed he will continue to make tough decisions as he looks to guide his side back towards the play-off places.

He said: “That’s football, the lads need to understand that. We have a really competitive squad with some unbelievable talent and there will be situations where players miss out, players are on the bench and players are substituted. Ultimately, we have to make sure the players know these disappointments are not done out of malice because that’s not my character. Everything we do is for the best of the team and we want the lads to be good team-mates and look after each other throughout the season.”

Former Gateshead and Oldham Athletic midfielder Dan Ward made a long-awaited return from injury in the defeat against Darlington and could continue to be handed game-time from the bench as he is eased back into the action. Young forward Kyle Crossley will be in contention for a start after appearing as substitutes against the Quakers.