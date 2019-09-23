Steve Bruce reacts to 'frustrated' Jonjo Shelvey's performance
Steve Bruce says there are no issues between him and Jonjo Shelvey.
Shelvey and Bruce spoke during the first half of Saturday’s goalless draw against Brighton and Hove Albion as Newcastle United were being overrun by their visitors.
Bruce made a tactical change at the half-hour mark – and then another at the break.
Shelvey struggled to make an impression in midfield and was replaced by Ki Sung-yueng late in the game.
Asked about his exchanges with Shelvey, head coach Bruce said: “That happens between us. He's as frustrated and disappointed as probably I was, especially in the first half. As I said, when we changed it in the second half, I thought he was better, but there was no problem (with Shelvey).”
Shelvey was hampered by a niggling thigh injury last season.
Asked if the problem was affecting his mobility, Bruce said: “Well, he's carried it for a long, long time now. He trained before the game, he trained all week – and all the rest of it – so I don't think we can make that as an excuse.”
Shelvey reaffirmed his commitment to Newcastle in the summer while at the Premier League Asia Trophy in China after the departure of Rafa Benitez.
“I won’t be leaving this football club,” Shelvey told the Gazette. “I don’t know who wants me to leave or doesn’t want me to leave, but as far as I’m aware I’m a Newcastle United player.”