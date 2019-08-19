Steven Pressley answers key question on Newcastle United's Elias Sorensen
Steven Pressley says Elias Sorensen is NOT guaranteed starts at Carlisle United.
And the 19-year-old came off the bench to make his debut for the League Two club in Saturdays 2-0 home defeat to Mansfield Town.
Sorensen was recalled from a half-season loan at Blackpool last season after only playing 32 minutes of football.
Pressley, Carlisle’s manager, says it is up to him how much Sorensen plays, though he’s hopeful that the Denmark Under-21 international will play a significant role for his team.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“It is entirely in our hands,” Pressley told the News & Star. “It’s like every loan player. They want them here, and they want them to play, but they respect us managers have to make these decisions.
“I hope he will bring goals, and he’ll bring a movement in behind. I think he’s very effective. Unfortunately, with the way Mansfield set up, they tried to kill the space in behind, so we didn’t manage to quite utilise him in behind. It was good to get him on and we hoped he could provide us with the impact we wanted.
“It wasn’t the case, but I’m sure we’ll see a lot more of him in the coming weeks. I think he’ll bring a real threat behind, and he’s a real goalscorer.”
Sorensen made his first-team debut for United in the Premier League Asia Trophy in China last month.