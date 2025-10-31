Tinkler calls on South Shields to heap pressure on FA Cup opponents Shrewsbury Town

South Shields will face League Two club Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup first round on Sunday lunchtime.

South Shields captain Robbie Tinkler has warned his side they can’t afford to let Shrewsbury Town ‘take the shackles off’ in Sunday’s FA Cup first round tie.

The League Two strugglers will hope to avoid being on the wrong end of a giant-killing in front of the TNT Sports live cameras when they make the long trip to the North East to face the current National League North leaders. Michael Appleton’s men have shown small signs of improvement in recent weeks after securing wins against Cambridge United and Crawley Town that form part of a four-game unbeaten run - and that will give them confidence they can see off their in-form hosts and land a spot in the second round.

South Shields defender Robbie Tinkler (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

For South Shields, who have lost just one of their 16 competitive games this season, the aim is to put their pressure on Shrewsbury and show why they harbour ambitions of reaching the EFL.

Speaking ahead of the game, Mariners skipper Tinkler said: “They are sitting in a struggling place in League Two - but they are in League Two and that’s where we want to get to eventually. I think when I look at that, the burning desire inside is that we want to be where they are and surpass them at some point - but for now, we have to match them and try and better them on Sunday.

“It’s like the table has turned. You play an opposition that are in a lower league or they haven’t done well in your league, it gives a freedom but again, that’s the worry for Sunday. For those guys, this might be their freedom to take the shackles off and to have a little bit of a run and have some success for their club. We have to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

