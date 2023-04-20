Lesley Foy of South Shields had suffered with her weight over the years but and was feeling uncomortable and unhappy in her size 18 clothes.

The 52-year-old put on three stone during the first 12 weeks of lockdown which added to her feeling down about the way she looked and with the added pressure of working through the pandemic Lesley had to go on sick leave due to stress.

Realising her health was getting worse when she was struggling for breath and tying her shoes she decided to take action against her weight gain and joined WeightWatchers with the intentions of reaching her target weight of 10 stone 4 lbs.

She said: “Not only did I smash my original goal but lost more and now weigh I’m super proud of myself as I honestly didn’t think it would have been as easy as I have found it this time around.”

Lesley Foy before weight loss

Lesley who works as a admin for the NHS learning disabilities team started WeightWatchers weighing 13st 8lbs and now weighs 9st 7lbs and has gone from a size 18 clothing to size 10.

Exercise including walking and going to the gym has helped Lesley lose the weight. She has also made healthier food choices such as swapping takeaways for salmon or a jacket potato and has stopped snacking on chocolate bars and crisps and now opts for carrot sticks and celery sticks.

She added: “I have now lost over 4 stone and feel amazing. My trip to Ibiza was everything I expected and more and I wasn’t the biggest person there. I can now fasten my shoes without gasping for breath every time, and everyday life is easier.

Lesley Foy after weight loss

“I’m loving the new active me, and the Bodyshock class, which is a circuit class, is no longer a shock to the body, but a pleasure to participate in.

“Buying clothes is a joy now, and I feel that this time it’s the new me.”

To find out more about how you can lose weight with WeightWatchers visit https://www.weightwatchers.com/uk/

