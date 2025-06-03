A South Tyneside man under the influence of drugs and booze assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her new partner in an unprovoked attack outside a pub, a court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Wilson, 38, was captured on CCTV launching himself at the man and punching him to the ground at the Life of Riley boozer in Shields.

Wilson, of Leicester Way, Fellgate, Jarrow, continued to lash out as his victim tried to defend himself at 12.30am on Sunday, July 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In footage shown to magistrates, he could also be seen shoving his former flame to the chest, causing her to fall over.

And after being arrested and taken to a police station, the scaffolding firm worker was found in possession of cocaine.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the man.

Life of Riley Pub | Google Maps

He also admitted an assault by beating charge against his former partner and possession of a prohibited drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates described his behaviour as “absolutely horrific” – and sent him to be sentenced by a judge at the higher Newcastle Crown Court.

Prosecutor Miah Nath said the couple had just exited the pub when Wilson, who had earlier been to a boxing bout, struck.

Ms Nath described the attacks as “unprovoked” and said the man had been hit “multiple times” and the woman shoved.

She said Wilson was quickly arrested and gave a ‘no comment’ interview when quizzed by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor David Forrester said Wilson’s only previous offences were for motoring matters in 2006 and 2012.

Mr Forrester added: “The red mist descended on him. He’s not by nature a violent man. It’s a red mist moment. He accepts he behaved outrageously.

“He had been to a boxing match that night and had taken some drugs and drink. His testosterone was flowing through him.

“He is genuinely remorseful for what happened. He admits what he did was wrong. He’s disgusted with himself and embarrassed to be here.

“Clearly, there’s work to be done on his anger management.”

Magistrates granted Wilson bail on condition he does not contact either victim.

He will be sentenced at the crown court on Wednesday, July 2.