I’m buzzing that we’ve raised almost £21,000 in memory of my South Shields biker husband
Chris Brown, from South Shields, was travelling home from work, in Wallsend, on April 7 when he was involved in a tragic collision with a van.
The dad-of-two was rushed to hospital after suffering two cardiac arrests as a result of the incident.
He then spent three days in intensive care before sadly passed away on Thursday, April 10 - aged just 37.
In an effort to take something positive after losing Chris, his wife, Stacey Brown, decided to do the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge in an effort to raise money for the Newcastle-upon-Tyne Hospitals NHS Charity.
The charity helps provide memory boxes and support services for families who are experiencing similar loss - with Chris’ family themselves receiving a memory box that contained personal items such as Chris' handprint, a heart trace in a glass jar, blankets, and other keepsakes.
Stacey and 33 others took on the challenge on Saturday, June 21 - with Stacey telling the Shields Gazette how proud she is of everyone who took part.
She said: “It went really well, I managed to do the challenge in eight-and-a-half hours, beating my goal time by an hour.
“There was 34 of us and everyone did amazing, some people took longer to finish that others but everyone carried on until the end of the challenge - plus the weather was brilliant as well.
“It has definitely been a good way to remember Chris, my mood has been up a height since we’ve done it - I’m buzzing.”
At the time of writing, more than £20,900 has been raised in memory of Chris and Stacey expects that amount to continue climbing.
She added: “The tally keeps going up at the moment and I think we could end up reaching something like £22,500, maybe even just over that.
“It has been overwhelming because I didn’t expect it to blow up the way that it has but it means everything to me.
“All the support that we’ve had has been amazing.”
Back in May, hundreds of bikers descended on South Tyneside to pay tribute to Chris at his funeral - with photos and videos taken outside of South Shields Crematorium, on John Reid Road, showing bikers as far as the eye can see.
You can view and continue donating to the fundraiser by visiting: https://www.gofundme.com/f/chris-last-hike.
