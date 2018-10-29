Halloween comes early to Jarrow Morrisons as staff give manager David a 'thrilling' send off

Halloween is almost here for another year - and we're in for another "thrilling" night at Jarrow Morrisons.

The supermarket gained thousands of fans online last year thanks to its spooktacular rendition of Michael Jackson's Thriller, which saw zombies and other creepy characters heading down the stores aisles to give you a scare.

The viral video was created by staff, who gave up their free time to get gory and take part in the project, which was a hit with shoppers across the North East.

Related content: Christmas comes early to Jarrow Morrisons as staff stage Home Alone parody video



For Halloween 2018, store manager David Grey has remixed the Thriller video as a farewell to his colleagues and friends, as he prepares to move on for another role at the company.

The video features all of the best bits from the original - as well as bonus clips from when the footage was first recorded.

Picture: Jarrow Morrisons.

If you're heading along to grab some groceries this Halloween, keep your eyes peeled for something lurking in the dark ...

Read more: Thriller night at Jarrow Morrisons as staff create Michael Jackson parody video



Lisa Babb, who works at the store, told the Gazette: "David has left Jarrow to progress in the company.

"He was at Jarrow for two years and it was a good two years, we made some great videos and had a lot of fun along the way.

Setting up for the video. Picture: Jarrow Morrisons.

"We wish David all the best in his new role and thank you for letting us make the videos."

Last Christmas, the supermarket also brought classic cult film Home Alone to life with their take on the Christmas favourite.

Staff caused chaos dashing down the aisles to load up their trollies in preparation for December 25.

A selfie from the staff. Picture: Jarrow Morrisons.

A chilling sight in the aisles. Picture: Jarrow Morrisons.