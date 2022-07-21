Dougie’s Tavern, in Blackett Street, sold sports, pop and other memorabilia, as well as household items, as part of a drive to raise £125,000.

This is to pay for treatment for five year-old Sophia Shaw, who has a lesion at the base of her spine. Chemotherapy would be a dangerous option, so she now requires specialist treatment in London.

And the bids flew in, much to the delight of bar owner Norman Scott, who said: “The highest bid we received was for a set of golf clubs. They went for £140.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophia Shaw with dad Matt, mam Tracy and little sister Delilah. Picture by Stu Norton.

“A signed picture of Faustino Asprilla scoring for Newcastle against Barcelona fetched £130. A shirt signed by (former Newcastle player) Steven Taylor brought £100. A shirt signed by the Rangers squad about 10 years ago landed another £37.”

Items of furniture bumped up the total further, but there was disappointment for musical purists when a signed Nolans LP went for just £1 – the buyer has remained anonymous.

It all helps. Dougie’s has now raised around £9,000, with the efforts of other pubs in the area, bringing the total so far to £16,000. But that total will rise considerably after a planned sponsored bike ride.

Owner of Dougie's Tavern Norman Scott, in black, with Sophia's granddad Bobby Park, with some of the memorabilia from the auction.

Forty-two riders will take on the 20.5-mile at 10 am on Sunday (July 24), beginning and ending at Dougie’s Tavern and taking in Tyne Dock; the Alum House pub, in South Shields; Marsden Grotto; Seaburn; Sunderland Greyhound Stadium; Cleadon; Boldon and more.

Each rider has paid £5 to enter and they all have a sponsor form. The aim for every rider is to reach £100 in sponsorship. Sophia’s granddad, Bobby Parks, a regular at Dougie’s Tavern, is among the riders and has raised £1,500 himself, while Norman has raised £400.

More money can be raised if riders catch “The Fox”. George Taylor, of Jarrow Vikings Rugby League Club, is running the course with a nine-mile head-start and wearing a fox mask. He will give £1 to the cause for each rider who catches him. Those who do not must pay £5.

Norman added: “I’ve already given him my fiver. I’ve got a feeling we’re going to smash six or seven grand here.”

The 20.5 mile bike ride for Sophia begins and ends at Dougie's Tavern.