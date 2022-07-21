Dougie’s Tavern, in Blackett Street, sold sports, pop and other memorabilia, as well as household items, as part of a drive to raise £125,000.
This is to pay for treatment for five year-old Sophia Shaw, who has a lesion at the base of her spine. Chemotherapy would be a dangerous option, so she now requires specialist treatment in London.
And the bids flew in, much to the delight of bar owner Norman Scott, who said: “The highest bid we received was for a set of golf clubs. They went for £140.
“A signed picture of Faustino Asprilla scoring for Newcastle against Barcelona fetched £130. A shirt signed by (former Newcastle player) Steven Taylor brought £100. A shirt signed by the Rangers squad about 10 years ago landed another £37.”
Items of furniture bumped up the total further, but there was disappointment for musical purists when a signed Nolans LP went for just £1 – the buyer has remained anonymous.
It all helps. Dougie’s has now raised around £9,000, with the efforts of other pubs in the area, bringing the total so far to £16,000. But that total will rise considerably after a planned sponsored bike ride.
Forty-two riders will take on the 20.5-mile at 10 am on Sunday (July 24), beginning and ending at Dougie’s Tavern and taking in Tyne Dock; the Alum House pub, in South Shields; Marsden Grotto; Seaburn; Sunderland Greyhound Stadium; Cleadon; Boldon and more.
Each rider has paid £5 to enter and they all have a sponsor form. The aim for every rider is to reach £100 in sponsorship. Sophia’s granddad, Bobby Parks, a regular at Dougie’s Tavern, is among the riders and has raised £1,500 himself, while Norman has raised £400.
More money can be raised if riders catch “The Fox”. George Taylor, of Jarrow Vikings Rugby League Club, is running the course with a nine-mile head-start and wearing a fox mask. He will give £1 to the cause for each rider who catches him. Those who do not must pay £5.
Norman added: “I’ve already given him my fiver. I’ve got a feeling we’re going to smash six or seven grand here.”
To contribute, visit www.gofundme.com/f/sophias-next-chapter.