Popular North East festive event gives children the chance to visit for free
Northern Lights Newcastle has announced its Kids Go Free offer for its popular light trail, in Leazes Park, later this year.
Families have the chance to secure up to two free children’s tickets (ages three to 16) when booking at least one full-price adult ticket for Northern Lights Newcastle 2025.
The popular event, which is returning for its third year, will run in Leazes Park from November 27 until December 31.
It is returning with 15 new, immersive light installations, original soundscapes and an expanded Christmas Village.
The mile-long accessible light trail invites families to wrap up warm and enjoy a 90-minute adventure through glowing tunnels, twinkling trees and larger-than-life displays.
Roxy Robinson, Creative Director of From The Fields, the team behind Northern Lights Newcastle, has expressed her delight at being able to bring back the Kids Go Free offer.
She said: “We’re thrilled to bring the Kids Go Free offer back to Newcastle for our 2025 event.
“We understand how important it is for families to find fun, affordable festive activities and this offer helps make the magic of Northern Lights accessible to even more children and their parents.
“With demand higher than ever, we encourage early booking to avoid missing out.
“Our new installations and Christmas Village promise an unforgettable experience for all ages.
“Northern Lights Newcastle continues to grow as a much-loved North East festive tradition and we can’t wait to welcome families back this winter.”
Last year’s Northern Lights event saw around 100,000 visit Leazes Park over the festive period, where they would have seen the work of South Shields artist, Stevie Thompson.
He was the artist behind ‘The Mycelium Network, which was an intricate display inspired by the hidden underground fungi networks, and the ‘Psychedelic Snails’, a whimsical sensory installation created in collaboration with the Alan Shearer Centre and funded by the Arts Council England.
Northern Lights Newcastle will be open daily from 4.15pm until 8.15pm, with times possibly varying during off-peak days.
Entry slots to the event are available every 15 minutes.
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adults: £15 to £23,95.
- Children (aged three to 16-years-old): £5 to £16.50.
- Under threes: Go free.
The Kids Go Free offer will be available until Monday, September 1, and valid on Standard and Off-Peak time slots only.
To claim the offer, members of the public need to use code LIGHTSKIDS at checkout, where they will be given the option to purchase two kids’ tickets free of charge.
For more details, visit: https://northernlightsnewcastle.com/.