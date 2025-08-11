Popular North East festive event gives children the chance to visit for free

Children have the chance to go free to a popular festive light trail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Lights Newcastle has announced its Kids Go Free offer for its popular light trail, in Leazes Park, later this year.

Families have the chance to secure up to two free children’s tickets (ages three to 16) when booking at least one full-price adult ticket for Northern Lights Newcastle 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Lights Newcastle is set to return to Leazes Park for the 2025 festive period. | Other 3rd Party

The mile-long accessible light trail invites families to wrap up warm and enjoy a 90-minute adventure through glowing tunnels, twinkling trees and larger-than-life displays.

Roxy Robinson, Creative Director of From The Fields, the team behind Northern Lights Newcastle, has expressed her delight at being able to bring back the Kids Go Free offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We’re thrilled to bring the Kids Go Free offer back to Newcastle for our 2025 event.

“We understand how important it is for families to find fun, affordable festive activities and this offer helps make the magic of Northern Lights accessible to even more children and their parents.

The popular light trail is set to be completely reimagined for 2025. | Other 3rd Party

“With demand higher than ever, we encourage early booking to avoid missing out.

“Our new installations and Christmas Village promise an unforgettable experience for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Northern Lights Newcastle continues to grow as a much-loved North East festive tradition and we can’t wait to welcome families back this winter.”

Last year’s Northern Lights event saw around 100,000 visit Leazes Park over the festive period, where they would have seen the work of South Shields artist, Stevie Thompson.

Northern Lights Newcastle will be open daily from 4.15pm until 8.15pm, with times possibly varying during off-peak days.

Entry slots to the event are available every 15 minutes.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adults: £15 to £23,95.

Children (aged three to 16-years-old): £5 to £16.50.

Under threes: Go free.

The Kids Go Free offer will be available until Monday, September 1, and valid on Standard and Off-Peak time slots only.

To claim the offer, members of the public need to use code LIGHTSKIDS at checkout, where they will be given the option to purchase two kids’ tickets free of charge.

For more details, visit: https://northernlightsnewcastle.com/.