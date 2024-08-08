A mum put her friend in hospital after they "demolished" a litre bottle of Jack Daniels in a city hotel then got into a violent street row that neither of them can remember.

Prosecutor Matthew Hopkins told the court: "She remembers being in a bar and the next thing she remembers is waking up in hospital with no memory of how she got there." Mr Hopkins said a door supervisor in the city had noticed the pair in the street at around 10.40pm last October 28 and told the court: "The two women were arguing and started to push one another so he separated them, telling them to stop it and move on. "They then walked a little further down the street, continuing to argue, and there was some pushing and shoving." Mr Hopkins said during some "tussling" Lamb lunged towards the other woman with her hands out and the victim's head hit the window of a pub, which cracked the glass. He added: "A witness saw her hit her head with such force against the window that it cracked and made a loud noise on impact. "They saw her drag her to the ground and some of them saw the complainant hit her head off the ground as well." Mr Hopkins said Lamb had her legs around the other woman's head at one point and a special constable who stepped in to stop the violence was left with a black eye as a result of her lashing out. The court heard the injured woman was intubated and taken to hospital for a CT scan, which did not reveal any trauma to her head. Mr Hopkins said she had symptoms of concussion, a graze and bruise on her forehead and had to take two weeks off work. She was released from hospital the following day but left with dizziness, headaches and when she attended the doctor in the following days was diagnosed with a nasal fracture. In a victim statement she said: "I have no friendship, trust or ties left with Laura." Lamb, 41, of Charles Street, Boldon Colliery, South Tyneside, admitted assault, assault on an emergency worker and criminal damage. Robin Patton, defending, said the women, who are both mums, had met on a course in Edinburgh, where Lamb lived at the time. When Lamb moved out of Scotland they stayed in touch and met up in Newcastle for a Halloween night out. Mr Patton added: "The friend brought a litre bottle of Jack Daniels, as it seems for many people a habit, they have pre-drinks as it costs so much to drink outside. "They demolished, the two of them, a bottle of Jack Daniels."