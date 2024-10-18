South Tyneside nursery plans given planning green light on former Masonic Hall site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Noah’s Ark Nursery in Hebburn has been granted approval to expand into the former Masonic Hall, offering new jobs and childcare spaces despite local traffic concerns.

Plans for a children’s nursery at a former Masonic Hall in South Tyneside have been given the green light by council development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for the future of the Hebburn Masonic Hall, which sits on the corner of Aln Street and Whickham Road.

Earlier this year, Noah’s Ark Nursery, based at Victoria Road West, in Hebburn, revealed plans to take over the Masonic Hall as a way to expand the business and keep up with demand.

Former Masonic Hall, Aln Street, Hebburn (Credit: LDRS) | LDRS

Proposed works to the building to make it a children’s nursery include new windows, a new “bi-folding door and personnel door” and a new rear boundary fence.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials noted the new nursery would “offer spaces for up to 85 children per day and job opportunities for up to 20 new staff”.

No on-site car parking is proposed as part of the development but council planning documents noted that “maximum capacity would be 21 staff at any one time”.

A low-level fence was also proposed in a rear yard area to createa ’baby garden’ for younger children.

During a council public consultation exercise on the plans, three objections were received raising concerns about traffic, parking and noise.

Concerns included parents using adjacent streets to drop children off at the proposed nursery, residential amenity impacts, increased congestion and vehicle emissions, impacts on a ‘one-way system’ in the area and highway safety.

One supporting comment was also received noting the demand for nursery places and welcoming the proposed new jobs.

After considering the planning application for the site and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on October 9, 2024.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the change of use was acceptable “subject to recommended conditions relating to obscure glazing and the installation of an acoustic fence”.

On highway safety and parking, it was noted that the property was “located within a sustainable location with access to public transport, including Hebburn Metro Station and bus services in Hebburn town centre”.

The council decision report added: “Following the receipt of significant additional information in relation to the operation of the site, the council’s transport development officer (highway authority) has raised no objection to the proposal subject to conditions relating to cycle parking being installed on site prior to the use commencing, and a travel plan being submitted and updated to monitor ongoing parking at the site associated with the proposed use.

“In terms of future car parking demand, it is recommended that a condition be attached restricting the use of the property to a nursery only and no other Class E use.

“This is considered necessary as other uses (for which use class E includes a wide variety) may generate different car parking demands and impact upon the highway.

“It is also possible that given the location many of the users will be walking to the premises and would not be using a car.”

The nursery’s proposed hours of operation would be from 7.30am to 6.15pm, Monday to Friday and drop off and pick up times of children would vary throughout the day.

A council planning report said that there “would be slots for parents / carers to choose” to “stagger times” where appropriate.

Nursery bosses behind the move have previously said plans would double the number of staff while allowing the nursery to “recruit professionals with specialised qualifications and expertise in this area”.

Noah’s Ark Nursery added the “timing of this expansion aligns perfectly with new government initiatives […] which will entitle all parents to government-funded childcare, facilitating their return to work after parental leave.”

Under planning conditions, the children’s nursery development must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the plans or council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0274/24/FUL