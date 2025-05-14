One of the much-loved highlights of the This is South Tyneside Festival is returning for 2025.

A much-loved aspect of the This is South Tyneside Festival is returning for 2025 as South Shields will once again play host to a number of brass bands.

On Sundays from June through to August, brass bands will play at the South Shields Amphitheatre on Sea Road.

Local favourites Westoe Brass are set to kick off the new season on June1 and they will also perform the final concert on August 31.

Brass band concerts are returning to South Shields this summer as part of the This is South Tyneside Festival. | Getty Images

A full list of the bands performing include:

June 1 : Westoe Brass.

: Westoe Brass. June 8 : Stanhope Silver Band.

: Stanhope Silver Band. June 15 : Bede Wind.

: Bede Wind. June 22 : People’s Mission Silver Band.

: People’s Mission Silver Band. June 29 : Coquet Concert Band.

: Coquet Concert Band. July 13 : South Tyneside Music Services.

: South Tyneside Music Services. July 20 : Trimdon Brass.

: Trimdon Brass. July 27 : Bear Park and Esh.

: Bear Park and Esh. August 3 : Bright Street Big Band.

: Bright Street Big Band. August 10 : Houghton Brass.

: Houghton Brass. August 17 : The Felling Band - at South Marine Park bandstand.

: The Felling Band - at South Marine Park bandstand. August 24 : Off Key Music.

: Off Key Music. August 31: Westoe Brass.

All the concerts will run from 2pm to 4pm,apart from three in July (13, 20 and 27) and August 3, where they will run from 3.30pm until 5.30pm.

The brass band shows are part of a packed programme of entertainment taking place across the borough during the summer months.

This includes popular Sunday Concerts in Bents Park, Kids Fest and the Amphitheatre and Music in the South Marine bandstand.

Councillor Judith Taylor, Lead Member for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy at South Tyneside Council, has stated that the brass band concerts are an integral part of the This is South Tyneside Festival.

She said: “We know how much people love to spend their Sunday afternoons at the amphitheatre, listening to amazing music from some of the most talented brass bands from across the region.

“It is one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the festival and I’m delighted that once again we have such a fantastic line up for people of all ages to enjoy.”

For more information about the festival, visit: https://www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk/.

