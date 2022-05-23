Slimming World appeals for weightloss wonder alumni to help set up new groups in South Tyneside

Slimming World is seeking new consultants to take up their own groups across South Tyneside to help more people lose weight and promote body confidence.

Sue Thompson, who manages a district of 57 consultants, running 143 Slimming World groups across County Durham, Wearside and South Tyneside, knows first hand how helpful attending group sessions can be – She managed to lose 16 stone after signing up.

Slimming World is open to anyone looking to make changes to their diet, lose weight and enjoy a healthier lifestyle.

Before and after pictures of Sue Thompson

She said: “The opportunity to become a self-employed Slimming World consultant provides plenty of flexibility and can be done alongside other commitments. Slimming World consultants are trained in every aspect of running a successful group – from delivering Slimming World’s programme based on the science and psychology of behaviour change to building and promoting a successful local business.

“Given the links between COVID-19 and obesity, I know lots of people are worrying about their weight more than ever before, so there’s never been a better time to help motivate people in your community and support them to take the first step of their journey, and we’re looking for consultants in the area.”

Lillian Drummond, from Washington, a Slimming World consultant for more than 25 years, said: “When you see people succeed in anything, even if they’ve just lost a bit of weight, it is fantastic, they go from a caterpillar into a butterfly.

Lillian Drummond, a long-serving Slimming World consultant from Washington, with her 2019 This Unsung Hero award for services to Slimming World.

"I have so many highlights from such a long career as a consultant but I think the most memorable is when member a couple joined to lose weight for IVF. Amazingly after a couple of months of losing weight they fell pregnant naturally and stayed with group and Slimming World right through their pregnancy. For me being part of that is indescribable.”