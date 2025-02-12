This one is spooky: The poltergeist who left a handprint in jelly at a pub
That’s according to an online report on a database which compiles ghostly reports from all over the country.
‘Classic poltergeist activity’
The Wheatsheaf in West Boldon is said to have ‘classic poltergeist activity’.
Staff once found ‘a child's handprint in some jelly though there were no children on the site at the time.’
In another incident, the ghost of a young girl who had been raped and murdered in 1908, spoke to a visiting medium.
The youngster’s remains were said to be hidden in the building.
Seven spirits in Marsden Grotto
The online Paranormal Database was founded and is run by Darren Mann and is full of ghostly encounters from all over the country.
Other South Tyneside incidents include;
A team of investigators being called to the Marsden Grotto.
They claimed that this was the most haunted public house in England, with seven ghosts being 'detected' by their electro-magnetic apparatus.
Ghost of a miner haunts Souter Lighthouse
Souter Lighthouse which is said to have three ghosts.
One of the phantoms is said to be a miner who came from a nearby colliery.
Another is a former keeper of Souter Lighthouse and the third was an unknown woman.
Thrift Street in South Shields is also included.
Full of ghostly encounters
Another South Tyneside reference on the database is Hedworth Church in Boldon.
The tale goes back to early 1896 when churchgoers reported being able to see a figure standing at the windows of this building.
The ghost was said to resemble a former vicar and had regularly returned for over a month.
