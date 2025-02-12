A South Tyneside pub was haunted by a child spirit who left a handprint in jelly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to an online report on a database which compiles ghostly reports from all over the country.

‘Classic poltergeist activity’

The Wheatsheaf in West Boldon is said to have ‘classic poltergeist activity’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wheatsheaf, West Boldon | Google

Staff once found ‘a child's handprint in some jelly though there were no children on the site at the time.’

Read More The Jarrow chair which granted three wishes - or a pregnancy

In another incident, the ghost of a young girl who had been raped and murdered in 1908, spoke to a visiting medium.

The youngster’s remains were said to be hidden in the building.

A report on the spirits haunting the Wheatsheaf is contained on the online Paranormal Database. | other 3rd party

Seven spirits in Marsden Grotto

Other South Tyneside incidents include;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A team of investigators being called to the Marsden Grotto.

They claimed that this was the most haunted public house in England, with seven ghosts being 'detected' by their electro-magnetic apparatus.

Marsden Grotto which is said to be haunted by as many as seven ghosts. | nw

Ghost of a miner haunts Souter Lighthouse

Souter Lighthouse which is said to have three ghosts.

One of the phantoms is said to be a miner who came from a nearby colliery.

Another is a former keeper of Souter Lighthouse and the third was an unknown woman.

Thrift Street in South Shields is also included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tales of a ghost from the Thrift Street area which helped a maid from South Shields to enjoy untold riches. | Google Maps

A ghost instructed the maid to reach into an opening in the cellar wall.

Full of ghostly encounters

The maid did as instructed and pulled out a bag of gold and the deeds to the house.

One of the website views of the Paranormal Database. | other 3rd party

Another South Tyneside reference on the database is Hedworth Church in Boldon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tale goes back to early 1896 when churchgoers reported being able to see a figure standing at the windows of this building.

The ghost was said to resemble a former vicar and had regularly returned for over a month.

Tell us about the ghostly sightings you have experienced by emailing [email protected]