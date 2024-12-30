Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was one of the best known British TV drama series of the 1960s and 1970s.

But did you know that it was written by an award-winning South Shields man.

Callan and When The Boat Comes In writer James Mitchell. Photo: Freddie Mudditt. | Freddie Mudditt

Edward Woodward played the title role

South Tyneside-born novelist and television writer James Mitchell was the creator behind the television series Callan, starring Edward Woodward in the title role.

Edward Woodward, the star of Callan. Photo: Dove/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images. | Dove/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

Mr Mitchell was named best writer of a series at the 1970 Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Awards.

By then, he was living and working in London but he had been a lecturer at South Shields Marine and Technical College.

‘If you want to keep up a high output you need to be disciplined’

James Mitchell, pictured above on a return to South Shields, was born in 1926 and created television series When The Boat Comes In and Callan. He died in 2002. | Freddie Mudditt

He said at the time: “I work from 10 in the morning to six at night, with an hour for lunch. If you want to keep up a high output - and these days, I have to - you need to be disciplined.”

A Shields Gazette interview with James Mitchell and his role in the TV drama Callan. | sg

Mr Mitchell was also responsible for that well known series When The Boat Comes In.

He died in 2002 at the age of 76.

