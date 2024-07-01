Arsenal, Man Utd and Chelsea on alert after £101m striker claim as Southampton set demands for outcast
Several Premier League clubs are on high alert after reports suggested Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is waiting for an opportunity to move to England.
The Nigerian striker has become one of European football’s most in-demand strikers since joining the Serie A club from Lille during the summer of September 2020 in a deal reportedly worth up to £69.5m. Osimhen has plundered his way to 76 goals in 133 appearances in all competitions to help Gli Azzurri to their historic Serie A title win in 2023. His performances throughout last season failed to reach such heights as Napoli struggled to match their title-winning season - but Osimhen still managed to find the net on 17 occasions in Serie A, the Champions League and Coppa Italia.
Despite that dip in form, Osimhen remains high on the list of several of European football’s biggest clubs and there have been reports suggesting Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have considered a move for his services in recent months. Journalist Fabrizio Romano has now claimed the striker could well leave Napoli this summer if a suitable offer is received and stressed the Nigerian international’s future could be one to ‘keep an eye on’ over the coming weeks.
As reported by SOS Fanta, he said: “Osimhen has a 120 million euro clause in the contract with Napoli. The sensations around him are clear: he is still waiting to leave his current team in this summer market window. Antonio Conte in the presentation press conference spoke about a veto for some players like Kvaratshkelia, for Osimhen it is different, he did not mention it among these players because there is an agreement with Napoli for his departure this summer and he made it clear too.
“Just to find a solution to say goodbye in this market window, you are looking for the right club. The Premier League remains Osimhen's dream, he would like an opportunity in this league and wait, we'll see what happens. The feeling remains the same: a way will be sought to make Osimhen leave Naples. It will be one of the names to keep an eye on for the next few weeks, for clubs looking for a striker.”
Saints receive new offer for outcast
Turkish giants Trabzonspor have reportedly stepped up their interest in Southampton striker Paul Onuachu.
The 25-year-old Nigerian international spent the vast majority of last season on loan with the Super Lig outfit, scoring 17 goals and providing four assists in 25 appearances in all competitions. However, as it stands, Onuachu will return to Southampton unless an agreement over a permanent move can be found over the coming weeks. Turkish outlet Sporx have claimed Trabzonspor are ‘working hard’ to put together an offer for the striker and have failed in an attempt to take Onuachu on another season-long loan. However, Southampton remain keen to move the striker on in a permanent deal and will only allow him to depart if they receive an offer in excess of £10m.
