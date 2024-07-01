Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several Premier League clubs are on high alert after reports suggested Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is waiting for an opportunity to move to England.

The Nigerian striker has become one of European football’s most in-demand strikers since joining the Serie A club from Lille during the summer of September 2020 in a deal reportedly worth up to £69.5m. Osimhen has plundered his way to 76 goals in 133 appearances in all competitions to help Gli Azzurri to their historic Serie A title win in 2023. His performances throughout last season failed to reach such heights as Napoli struggled to match their title-winning season - but Osimhen still managed to find the net on 17 occasions in Serie A, the Champions League and Coppa Italia.

Despite that dip in form, Osimhen remains high on the list of several of European football’s biggest clubs and there have been reports suggesting Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have considered a move for his services in recent months. Journalist Fabrizio Romano has now claimed the striker could well leave Napoli this summer if a suitable offer is received and stressed the Nigerian international’s future could be one to ‘keep an eye on’ over the coming weeks.

As reported by SOS Fanta, he said: “Osimhen has a 120 million euro clause in the contract with Napoli. The sensations around him are clear: he is still waiting to leave his current team in this summer market window. Antonio Conte in the presentation press conference spoke about a veto for some players like Kvaratshkelia, for Osimhen it is different, he did not mention it among these players because there is an agreement with Napoli for his departure this summer and he made it clear too.

“Just to find a solution to say goodbye in this market window, you are looking for the right club. The Premier League remains Osimhen's dream, he would like an opportunity in this league and wait, we'll see what happens. The feeling remains the same: a way will be sought to make Osimhen leave Naples. It will be one of the names to keep an eye on for the next few weeks, for clubs looking for a striker.”

Saints receive new offer for outcast

Turkish giants Trabzonspor have reportedly stepped up their interest in Southampton striker Paul Onuachu.

