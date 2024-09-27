Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boldon CA and Jarrow are both in action at home as part of a busy weekend in the Ebac Northern League.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia is bracing himself for two big tests against FC Hartlepool after the Division Two rivals were paired in the FA Vase first round draw.

Malia’s men came have already come through home ties with step six rivals Sunderland West End and Division One side Seaham Red Star to reach the first round of the competition for the first time since 2020 - and they will host Hartlepool as they look to reach the second round for only the second time in their history.

Jarrow in action against Seaham Red Star (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

However, Malia is now focusing on Saturday’s league meeting between the two sides as Jarrow look for a first win in five league games after suffering three defeats and battling to one draw in their quartet of Division Two fixtures. A draw could take Malia’s side into the top three of the Division Two table and the Jarrow boss has urged the club’s supporters to get behind his players as they look for progress on two fronts over the coming month.

He told The Gazette: “It was another home draw for us and I’m happy with that because I wanted a home game - although I was hoping it may have been against a side we don’t know anything about just to mix things up a bit. But it is what it is and we will have real go and hopefully we can have another great occasion and pack Perth Green so our supporters can give us that extra push and the support we love from the crowd. But first, it’s a very difficult league game against FC Hartlepool. They’re a very good side and play some great stuff so we will need the support behind us ahead of two games inside a month against them.”

Malia has confirmed he has been handed a major boost ahead of Saturday’s clash with Hartlepool after three key players returned to contention. Forward duo Levi Collins and Liam McBryde and midfielder Chris Brennan will all return to the squad after the trio missed last Saturday’s FA Vase win against Seaham Red Star.

Boldon CA complete three signings ahead of Synners clash

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks believes things are starting to come together after a difficult period at The Villa.

Crooks and fellow joint-manager David Palmer have been hard at work moulding their squad after they were named as successors to former manager Gary Henry earlier this month. Although performances have improved, the duo are still awaiting the first win of their tenure after claiming two points from their first three games in charge. Their latest attempt to land a maiden maximum will come on Saturday when they host Billingham Synthonia and with further new signings secured earlier this week, Crooks has revealed there is an air of optimism around the club ahead of the game.

He told The Echo: “We are looking forward to a tough contest against Billingham Synthonia. The team has transitioned a lot over these past couple of weeks and we finally feel like we are getting ‘our’ squad together. We got three new signings through the door and the management team are optimistic that we can get a positive result.”

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks and player-coach Shaun Newbrook (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

Those three new additions to a much-changed squad are all in line to feature on Saturday after South Shields academy goalkeeper Ollie Walker, Coxhoe Athletic midfielder Scott Purvis and experienced striker Adam Drysdale all agreed to move to The Villa. Ryan Lamb should return to contention but Chris Spence misses out as he serves a ban after he was shown a red card in the closing stages of the recent defeat against Grangetown Boys Club.

Northern League weekend fixtures

Division One: Friday - Newcastle Benfield v North Shields Saturday - Birtley Town v Easington Colliery, Blyth Town v Penrith, Carlisle City v West Auckland Town, Crook Town v West Allotment Celtic, Guisborough Town v Whitley Bay, Kendal Town v Shildon, Marske United v Seaham Red Star, Newcastle Blue Star v Tow Law Town, Northallerton Town v Whickham, Redcar Athletic v Boro Rangers

Division Two: Friday - Billingham Town v Chester-le-Street United, Horden CW v Prudhoe YC Saturday - Alnwick Town v Redcar Town, Bedlington Terriers v Sunderland RCA, Chester-le-Street Town v Grangetown Boys Club, Darlington Town v Washington, Esh Winning v Yarm and Eaglescliffe, Jarrow v FC Hartlepool, Newcastle University v Thornaby, Sunderland West End v Ryton and Crawcrook Albion, Boldon CA v Billingham Synthonia