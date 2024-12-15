South Shields away form 'a bit of a concern' after Curzon Ashton defeat

South Shields fell to a 3-0 defeat at National League North leaders Curzon Ashton on Saturday.

Elliott Dickman has called for South Shields to show more consistency away from home after the Mariners fell to a seventh defeat in 11 games at National League North leaders Curzon Ashton.

After their dominant display in Tuesday’s big midweek home win against Rushall Olympic, there was a confidence about Dickman’s side as they looked to derail their hosts’ push for a first ever promotion into the National League. However, it was Curzon that started the game in blistering form as they secured a two-goal lead by the time the 15-minute mark had been reached.

Action from South Shields' 3-0 defeat at Curzon Ashton (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

There were just three minutes on the clock when former Warrington Town forward Isaac Buckley-Ricketts opened the scoring and the lead was quickly doubled with a neat finish from Jimmy Spencer. Despite creating some chances to get back into the game, the Mariners hopes of rescuing an unlikely point were effectively ended when Luis Lacey grabbed a third goal for their hosts with 12 minutes remaining.

The defeat leaves Dickman’s side sat two points adrift of the play-off places in non-league’s second tier and the Mariners manager believes an improvement on the road is required over the coming weeks.

He told The Gazette: “It is a bit of a concern because we either win or we lose away and sometimes we have to come to places like we have at Curzon and a point wouldn’t have been a bad result. Obviously we don’t want to play for draws, we always want to win games because that’s the mentality we have in the group but the main thing is making sure we don’t let the game get away from us through our mistakes and that is what has happened.

“We went to Alfreton and produced a great performance so we have to use that as the platform because we were excellent. That’s the standard we need to reach on a more consistent basis away from home and that’s what we will be striving to do.”

The Mariners now have a free midweek to prepare for next weekend’s home game against Marine.